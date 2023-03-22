Terna S p A : FY 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation
FY 2022
Consolidated Results
Latest main achievements
REGULATED
ACTIVITIES
New projects approved for more than €2.5 billion investments during 2022
Authorization procedure for the Adriatic Link launched
SUSTAINABILITY
SHAREHOLDERS
ACHIEVEMENTS
REMUNERATION
▪ Terna confirmed as global
▪ Proposed 2022 Final
sustainability leader
Dividend of 20.83
€
cents/share
INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES
Second closing for the sale of the Latin American transmission activities completed in December 2022
Value creation for all stakeholders
Demand Evolution - Last 12 months
DEMAND AS REPORTED (TWh)
TWh
34
Monthly energy demand
Previous Year
32
31.1
30
28
27.4
27.6
28.0
26
25.6
25.9
24.4
26.0
26.0
24
FY22
FY21
Δ %
316.8
319.9
-1.0%
22
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
YoY Chg
%
1.3%
2.7%
3.7%
-0.2%
3.9%
2.3%
2.3%
-2.5%
-3.5%
-6.2%
-6.2%
-9.1%
FY 2022
National Demand at 317 TWh, o/w ~31% covered by RES
Net Total Production at 276 TWh , o/w ~36% covered by RES
A secure and resilient system despite the complex scenario
Note: 2021 final figures, 2022 preliminary figures
5
Sales 2022
2 790 M
3 003 M
3 003 M
Net income 2022
853 M
918 M
918 M
Net Debt 2022
10 092 M
10 863 M
10 863 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,4x
Yield 2022
4,26%
Capitalization
14 725 M
15 851 M
15 851 M
EV / Sales 2022
8,90x
EV / Sales 2023
9,02x
Nbr of Employees
5 400
Free-Float
69,7%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
7,34 €
Average target price
7,30 €
Spread / Average Target
-0,61%
