    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:20:14 2023-03-22 pm EDT
7.313 EUR   -0.39%
12:03pTerna S P A : FY 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
09:52aTerna in 2022 increases profit and dividend
AN
06:56aGreen squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
Terna S p A : FY 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation

03/22/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
FY 2022

Consolidated Results

Rome, March 22nd 2023

Agenda

Highlights

3

FY 2022 Results

8

Closing Remarks

17

Annexes

21

2

Highlights

3

Highlights

Latest main achievements

REGULATED

ACTIVITIES

  • New projects approved for more than 2.5 billion investments during 2022
  • Authorization procedure for the Adriatic Link launched

SUSTAINABILITYSHAREHOLDERS

ACHIEVEMENTSREMUNERATION

Terna confirmed as global

Proposed 2022 Final

sustainability leader

Dividend of 20.83

cents/share

INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES

  • Second closing for the sale of the Latin American transmission activities completed in December 2022

Value creation for all stakeholders

4

Highlights

Demand Evolution - Last 12 months

DEMAND AS REPORTED (TWh)

TWh

34

Monthly energy demand

Previous Year

32

31.1

30

28

27.4

27.6

28.0

26

25.6

25.9

24.4

26.0

26.0

24

FY22

FY21

Δ %

316.8

319.9

-1.0%

24.7

25.0

25.0

22

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YoY Chg%

1.3%

2.7%

3.7%

-0.2%

3.9%

2.3%

2.3%

-2.5%

-3.5%

-6.2%

-6.2%

-9.1%

FY 2022

  • National Demand at 317 TWh, o/w ~31% covered by RES
  • Net Total Production at 276 TWh, o/w ~36% covered by RES

A secure and resilient system despite the complex scenario

Note: 2021 final figures, 2022 preliminary figures

5

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 16:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 790 M 3 003 M 3 003 M
Net income 2022 853 M 918 M 918 M
Net Debt 2022 10 092 M 10 863 M 10 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 14 725 M 15 851 M 15 851 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
EV / Sales 2023 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,34 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target -0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.6.41%15 851
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.86%149 778
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.65%76 314
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.99%73 098
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.98%72 981
ENEL S.P.A.8.95%59 931
