Terna S p A : FY 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 2 790 M 3 003 M Net income 2022 853 M 918 M Net Debt 2022 10 092 M 10 863 M P/E ratio 2022 17,4x Yield 2022 4,26% Capitalization 14 725 M 15 851 M EV / Sales 2022 8,90x EV / Sales 2023 9,02x Nbr of Employees 5 400 Free-Float 69,7% Chart TERNA S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 7,34 € Average target price 7,30 € Spread / Average Target -0,61% Managers and Directors Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer Valentina Bosetti Chairman Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TERNA S.P.A. 6.41% 15 851 NEXTERA ENERGY -9.86% 149 778 IBERDROLA, S.A. 1.65% 76 314 SOUTHERN COMPANY -5.99% 73 098 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -7.98% 72 981 ENEL S.P.A. 8.95% 59 931