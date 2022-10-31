Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Terna S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:34 2022-10-31 am EDT
6.696 EUR   -1.03%
6.696 EUR   -1.03%
09:13aTerna S P A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
10/28Terna : during the 7 months of daylight saving time, the Italian electricity system saved 190 million
PU
10/24Terna S P A : signs joint development agreement with Meridiam and Boundless Energy for the development of business in the USA
PU
Terna S p A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
31 October 2022

To the holders (the "Noteholders") of the following notes (the "Notes") issued by Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. ("Terna") under the Euro 9,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"):

  1. Euro 500,000,000 0.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 25 September 2030 (ISIN: XS2237901355);
  2. Euro 500,000,000 0.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 24 July 2032 (ISIN: XS2209023402);
  3. Euro 500,000,000 0.125 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 25 July 2025 (ISIN: XS2033351995);
  4. Euro 750,000,000 1.000 per cent. Notes due 23 July 2023, consolidated with the Euro 250,000,000 1.000 per cent. Notes due 23 July 2023 (ISIN: XS1858912915);
  5. Euro 1,000,000,000 1.375 per cent. Notes due 26 July 2027 (ISIN: XS1652866002);
  6. Euro 750,000,000 1.000 per cent. Notes due 11 October 2028 (ISIN: XS1503131713);
  7. Euro 80,000,000 1.60 per cent. Notes due March 2026 (ISIN: XS1371569978);
  8. Euro 500,000,000 Inflation Linked Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS0328430003);
  9. Euro 500,000,000 1.000 per cent. Notes due 10 April 2026 (ISIN: XS1980270810);
  10. Euro 600,000,000 0.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 23 June 2029 (ISIN: XS2357205587);
  11. Euro 100,000,000 3,44 per cent Fixed Rate Notes due 22 September 2027 (ISIN: XS2536846236).

Terna informs the Noteholders that - following Terna's request to withdraw its public ratings on Terna Group

  • on 28 October 2022 Scope Ratings GmbH communicated to convert all such ratings in unsolicited subscription ratings.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Base Prospectus for the Programme dated 8 June 2022, as supplemented from time to time.

In accordance with normal practice, the Trustee assumes no responsibility for this notice.

This notice is given to the Noteholders through Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg, in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) of the Base Prospectus dated 8 June 2022, as supplemented from time to time.

TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE S.P.A.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
