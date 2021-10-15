Terna S p A : Memorandum of understanding for collaboration between the Italian Guardia di Finanza and Terna has been signed

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE

ITALIAN GUARDIA DI FINANZA AND TERNA HAS BEEN SIGNED

Expanded collaboration for the security of the Italian electricity system

Rome, 15 October 2021 - Today, the Commander General of the Guardia di Finanza (Italian Financial Police), General Giuseppe Zafarana, and Terna CEO Stefano Donnarumma signed, in the San Matteo Room at the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza, a protocol that expands and strengthens the existing synergies between the operator of the Italian transmission grid and the Guardia di Finanza.

The agreement - by virtue of the positive experience the parties have gained over the years

expands the collaboration to the areas under the remit of this law agency and to safeguard the regularity and transparency of administrative procedures, for the supervision of infrastructure that is strategic and fundamental to providing essential public services.

In particular, through this new agreement, Terna undertakes to provide the Guardia di Finanza with qualified data and news as well as context analyses useful for pursuing common goals, through direct consultation of its information system and for the autonomous developments of the Police Units.

Furthermore, in order to guarantee the safe and continuous operation of the strategic infrastructure Terna manages, the company will supply additional technologically advanced equipment for the needs of the Air, Sea and Alpine Rescue Corps in consideration of the widespread distribution over the territory and the ability to operate promptly even in areas that are not easily and ordinarily accessible.

The actions aimed at protecting the Italian electricity system include monitoring Terna's strategic sites and plants, especially those located in the mountains and undersea cables and, in general, in the areas most difficult to reach. The protocol also provides for photographic surveys of strategic infrastructure with Guardia di Finanza air and sea vehicles and close collaboration between the parties in the course of maintenance projects necessary to guarantee continuity of the service.

Terna currently manages approximately 75,000 km of high and extra-high-voltage electricity grids, 900 substations and over 700 transformers through 4 control centres throughout Italy.