Terna S p A : The Carabinieri Corps and Terna working together for the security of the italian electricity grid

THE CARABINIERI CORPS AND TERNA WORKING TOGETHER

FOR THE SECURITY OF THE ITALIAN ELECTRICITY GRID

Terna will provide additional 675 state-of-the-art devices to the Departments directly involved in

monitoring strategic electricity infrastructure for Italy

Rome, 7 January 2021 - Today, in the presence of the Commander General of the Carabinieri Corps, Army Corps General Giovanni Nistri and Terna CEO Stefano Donnarumma, a memorandum was signed between the Carabinieri Corps and Terna, the company that operates the Italian high and extra-high voltage electricity transmission grid, aimed at further strengthening the physical protection of strategic electricity infrastructure for the country.

The new agreement, by virtue of the positive experience gained between the parties over the years, constitutes an important evolution of the O.D.I.N.O. (Operational Device for Information, Networking and Observation) system created in 2015 by Terna, working together with the Carabinieri Corps.

Through this new agreement, Terna undertakes to provide the Departments directly involved in the supervision of vulnerable sites, as they are responsible for the relevant areas, with an additional 675 state-of-the-art devices in order to prevent, manage and counter alarm events relating to critical infrastructure of the operator of the Italian electricity grid, thus improving the ability to promptly intervene.

The actions aimed at protecting the national electricity system include the systematic geolocating of Terna's substations with the related activities of the field equipment, real-time communication between Terna and the Carabinieri units, as well as the transmission of images between the parties, aimed at the live monitoring of the sites in question.

Terna currently manages over 74,000 km of high and extra-high voltage electricity grid and 888 substations through 4 control centres throughout Italy.

