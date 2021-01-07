Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Terna S.p.A.    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Terna S p A : The Carabinieri Corps and Terna working together for the security of the italian electricity grid

01/07/2021 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE CARABINIERI CORPS AND TERNA WORKING TOGETHER

FOR THE SECURITY OF THE ITALIAN ELECTRICITY GRID

Terna will provide additional 675 state-of-the-art devices to the Departments directly involved in

monitoring strategic electricity infrastructure for Italy

Rome, 7 January 2021 - Today, in the presence of the Commander General of the Carabinieri Corps, Army Corps General Giovanni Nistri and Terna CEO Stefano Donnarumma, a memorandum was signed between the Carabinieri Corps and Terna, the company that operates the Italian high and extra-high voltage electricity transmission grid, aimed at further strengthening the physical protection of strategic electricity infrastructure for the country.

The new agreement, by virtue of the positive experience gained between the parties over the years, constitutes an important evolution of the O.D.I.N.O. (Operational Device for Information, Networking and Observation) system created in 2015 by Terna, working together with the Carabinieri Corps.

Through this new agreement, Terna undertakes to provide the Departments directly involved in the supervision of vulnerable sites, as they are responsible for the relevant areas, with an additional 675 state-of-the-art devices in order to prevent, manage and counter alarm events relating to critical infrastructure of the operator of the Italian electricity grid, thus improving the ability to promptly intervene.

The actions aimed at protecting the national electricity system include the systematic geolocating of Terna's substations with the related activities of the field equipment, real-time communication between Terna and the Carabinieri units, as well as the transmission of images between the parties, aimed at the live monitoring of the sites in question.

Terna currently manages over 74,000 km of high and extra-high voltage electricity grid and 888 substations through 4 control centres throughout Italy.

For more information

Terna Media Relations

Tel. +39 06 83139081

email Ufficio.stampa@terna.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 17:21:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
12:22pTERNA S P A : The Carabinieri Corps and Terna working together for the security ..
PU
01/05TERNA : italian electricity consumption data increasingly accurate, up-to-date a..
PU
2020TERNA :  60 million for the new Cassano-Chiari power line
PU
2020MILLIONS OF SMALL CONSUMERS CONNECTE : terna creates the Energy of Things
PU
2020TERNA : Press release
PU
2020TERNA : in November electricity consumption stable
PU
2020TERNA :  170 million for the new “Colunga-Calenzano” power line bet..
PU
2020TERNA : presentation of the architectural projects for the future electrical sub..
PU
2020TERNA : presentation of the architectural projects for the future electrical sub..
PU
2020TERNA : IPMA Certification
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 466 M 3 025 M 3 025 M
Net income 2020 771 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2020 8 984 M 11 020 M 11 020 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 4,32%
Capitalization 12 546 M 15 407 M 15 388 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,73x
EV / Sales 2021 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 696
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,66 €
Last Close Price 6,25 €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-0.06%15 407
NEXTERA ENERGY1.66%153 650
ENEL S.P.A.7.89%111 444
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%92 020
ORSTED A/S6.51%91 835
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.71%66 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ