Terna S p A : acquires assets in the Verona area for 10.5 million

TERNA ACQUIRES ASSETS IN THE VERONA AREA FOR €10.5 MILLION
The agreement involves 122 km of high-voltage power lines owned by Megareti SpA and two
AGSM Verona substations
Rome, 29 December 2021 - Terna acquires assets in the Verona area for a total value of €10.5 million. Specifically, the agreement involves 122 km of high-voltage power lines owned by Megareti SpA (two of the high-voltage lines are co-owned with Dolomiti Energia) which are part of Italy's transmission electricity grid and two AGSM Verona substations ('ricevitorie Sud' and 'ricevitorie Ovest').
The transaction is part of the strategy of the group - led by Stefano Donnarumma - to unify Italy's national transmission infrastructure, consolidating parts of the high-voltage grid owned by local utilities, with the goal of further improving the grid's efficiency and reliability.
Disclaimer
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:26:02 UTC.