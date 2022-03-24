Terna S p A : approves the update of the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan “Driving Energy”

TERNA APPROVES THE UPDATE OF THE 2021-2025 INDUSTRIAL PLAN "DRIVING ENERGY" FURTHER CAPEX ACCELERATION: €10 BILLION FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION AND THE COUNTRY'S DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY CENTRED ON INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT, INTEGRATION OF RENEWABLE SOURCES, STORAGE SYSTEMS AND CROSS-BORDER INTERCONNECTIONS REVENUES AT €3.08 BILLION IN 2025 EBITDA OF €2.14 BILLION IN 2025 DIVIDEND POLICY CONFIRMED Rome, 24 March 2022 - Terna S.p.A.'s Board of Directors, chaired by Valentina Bosetti, met today to examine and approve the update of the 2021-2025Industrial Plan"Driving Energy", presented by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Donnarumma. With total capex of €10 billion, Terna is accelerating its commitment to the Country's energy transition, energy independence and decarbonisation. The Company will strengthen its role in driving the Italian electricity system, in accordance with the challenging objectives set in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan ("PNIEC") and the targets in the EU's Green Deal, which aim to cut at least 55% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The key driver in the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan is sustainable investment, a concept embedded in the Company's value creation process and in the benefits for the system and the environment. Terna's capital expenditure, 99% of which is classified as sustainable, based on the eligibility criterion introduced by the EU Taxonomy, targets the development of renewable sources, with

transmission backbones to transport energy from points of production, increasingly located in Italy's southern regions, to where demand is highest in the north of the Country. This will be made possible by resolving existing issues caused by grid congestion and further development of cross-border interconnections. In this regard, Terna has plans to build new interconnectors with France, Austria, Tunisia and Greece. These will join the 26 existing cross-border power lines and will enable Italy, thanks to its strategic geographical location, to reinforce its role as a European and Mediterranean electricity transmission hub, becoming a leading player at international level. The ambitious decarbonisation goals set in the European Green Deal require the installation of approximately 60-70 GW of wind and photovoltaic capacity by 2030. This will increase to 65% the proportion of gross electricity consumption met by renewables sources. A key to achieving this will be the accelerated deployment of renewable energy plants, including offshore, simplifying as much as possible the authorisation processes. As set out in the PNIEC, it will also be necessary to step up the development of hydroelectric and electrochemical storage systems to provide approximately 10 GW of additional capacity by 2030. Redefinition and rationalisation of the scope of the Company's transmission activities will also play an important role, entailing a shift in the way energy is generated and consumed. This will also involve the use of technologies that until now have been typical of medium voltage (36kV) systems, to be incorporated into the high-voltage transmission grid. This will simplify and speed up the process of developing renewable sources, increasing the energy system's overall efficiency. "A major increase in investment in developing and modernising the electricity grid, further strengthening Terna's role in driving the energy transition. An even more sustainable future with zero emissions. A plan to make the Country more energy independent thanks to more rapid development of renewable energy. These are the goals we have set ourselves and that form the basis for the update of the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan. Goals that mark a concrete commitment both as a business and as a public service provider. Terna is, in fact, a company that provides a public service for the Country and the community, for the benefit of all the geographical areas in which we operate and the environment. Our capital expenditure, which has a key role to play in enabling Italy and Europe to meet the goals that have been set, will allow us to integrate renewable sources and electrify consumption and to guarantee ever greater security and efficiency of supply, a system that is fit for purpose and improved quality of service, whilst cutting costs for consumers and businesses," said Stefano Donnarumma, Terna's Chief executive Officer. The Terna Group's development initiatives will focus on three strategic areas: Regulated Activities in Italy, Non-regulated Activities and International Activities. REGULATED ACTIVITIES IN ITALY In terms of regulated activities in Italy, which continue to represent the Group's core business, Terna plans to invest €9.5 billion in developing, modernising and strengthening the national transmission grid, confirming its role in driving the energy transition and enabling an increasingly complex,

sustainable and innovative electricity system. This investment, focused on increasing the Country's energy security, will generate major benefits for the system as a whole, with a significant multiplier effect. The planned investment will increase the value of regulated asset base (RAB) to €22.7 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 7% over the period of the Plan. By the end of 2022, the value of the RAB will be €17.9 billion, compared to €16.9 billion at the end of 2021. The updated 2021-2025 Industrial Plan targets increased investment in development of the national transmission grid, which is due to total €5.6 billion. This is primarily linked to the construction of high- voltage direct current lines with the aim of resolving grid congestion, boosting transmission capacity between the various market areas, fully integrating renewable sources and improving quality of service. This type of investment will also involve the construction of submarine cable connections. The most important project is the Tyrrhenian Link, the power line that will connect Sardinia, Sicily and Campania and that will contribute to the development of renewable energy production and the phase-out of the most polluting coal- and oil-fired power stations. The other projects include Sa.Co.I.3, the interconnector linking Sardinia with Corsica and Tuscany, and the 'Colunga- Calenzano' power line between Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. Investment in renewing and improvingthe efficiencyof assets, covering the reorganisation of existing infrastructure, with the replacement - where technically feasible - of overhead lines with underground cable, will amount to €2.6 billion. These projects also include work designed to strengthen and expand the ability to manage electricity flows through the digitalisation of substations and the use of technologies for the predictive maintenance of infrastructure. The phase-out of fluid- oil cables, which Terna will carry out via the installation of devices equipped with more advanced and even more sustainable technologies, will result in extremely positive benefits for the environment. Terna plans to invest a total of €1.3 billion in the Defence Plan, over the period of the Industrial Plan, with the aim of boosting the system's technical and technological capabilities to increase system functionality. The Company has planned a series of projects primarily designed to improve voltage regulation and the stability of the system, including the installation of synchronous compensators, resistors and statcoms at critical points on the grid. The Defence Plan also covers all the steps necessary to respond to the risks linked to the occurrence of increasingly extreme weather events, the frequency of which has intensified in recent years as a result of climate change. This involves targeted investment and innovative solutions designed also to boost the electricity system's resilience. Efficiency and benefits for the system Thanks to the innovative, capital-light technological solutions developed internally in 2020 and 2021, Terna has accelerated the implementation of solutions designed to resolve congestion in certain areas of the grid. This has involved a series of interventions that have enabled to boost transmission capacity up and down the Country by 400 MW, helping to optimise the flow of electricity from south to north. Some of the solutions adopted are "physical" in nature such as, for example, the resolution of interferences that can reduce the grid's transmission capacity, without having to redesign power

lines. Other solutions are of the "software" type, including those based on digital and engineering innovations linked to artificial intelligence: for example the use of algorithms and sensors enabling Terna's engineers to check cables by measuring their temperature, improving the effectiveness of transmission operations. Projects aimed at creating benefits for the entire system relating to the Dispatching Services Market, for which the regulator has introduced incentives, will also be important: the activities planned by Terna could generate savings of €1 billion over 3 years for the system. NON-REGULATED ACTIVITIES Non-regulatedActivities will help to generate new business opportunities thanks to the development of innovative, digital solutions in keeping with Terna's public service role in supporting the energy transition. These activities will include: connectivity offerings , including in partnership, involving the provision of housing and hosting services to enable telecommunications providers to use the Company's fibre network, one of the best in terms of coverage and quality, and the installation of telecommunications equipment at Terna's existing sites;

, including in partnership, involving the provision of housing and hosting services to enable telecommunications providers to use the Company's fibre network, one of the best in terms of coverage and quality, and the installation of telecommunications equipment at Terna's existing sites; industrial activities both in the field of transformers, thanks to the consolidation of Tamini, and in underground cables, leveraging the distinctive expertise acquired with Brugg Cables, to respond to the system's growing needs in both sectors;

both in the field of transformers, thanks to the consolidation of Tamini, and in underground cables, leveraging the distinctive expertise acquired with Brugg Cables, to respond to the system's growing needs in both sectors; energy solutions and energy efficiency services for industrial customers and O&M activities for photovoltaic plants, even through the use of satellite technology and innovative data collection and analysis. Terna expects Non-regulated Activities to contribute a cumulative total of over €450 million to the Group's EBITDA over the life of the Plan, in return for limited investment and risk exposure. INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES Turning to the International Activities, following the decision to extract value from the South American assets, Terna will continue with the strategic assessment of opportunities that may take the form of partnerships, involving the careful selection of projects with a view to ensuring a low risk profile and limited capital absorption. In particular, Terna will look to exploit new opportunities in low-risk markets with attractive growth potential, such as the United States, where the Company can make available its experience and expertise in the design and management of infrastructure, in line with the business strategy. INNOVATION AND DIGITALISATION