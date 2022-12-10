Terna S p A : confirmed as global sustainability leader

TERNA CONFIRMED AS GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY LEADER

The company has been included for the fourteenth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index thanks to excellent results in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment

For the eighteenth year in a row, Terna also features in the FTSE4Good index, which selects

companies with excellent ESG performance

Rome, 10 December 2022 - Renewed confirmation of Terna's leading position in global sustainability. The company led by Stefano Donnarumma has been included for the fourteenth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and in the more restrictive Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index by S&P Global, the prestigious international indices that select companies of excellence based on their ESG best practice.

The inclusion comes from the excellent results achieved in S&P Global's annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which analyses the sustainability performances of international companies with the largest market capitalisation, based on strict criteria regarding economic, environmental and social performance, as well as a review of any significant disputes. In the assessment on 18 November, Terna received a total score of 91 (out of 100), a 2-point increase compared to last year, thus joining the ranks of the best companies. The areas analysed include all ESG aspects: environmental impact, community relations, management of human resources, workplace safety, stakeholder engagement, corporate governance, risk management, respect for human rights and supply chain controls.

In addition to its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Terna has been recently included, for the eighteenth year in a row, in the FTSE4Good index, used by the FTSE Russell rating agency to select the best global companies based on sustainability criteria. The survey is based on over 300 indicators including climate change, corporate governance and respect for human rights. The research also measures how much each company is affected by various sustainability issues, under criteria such as geographical location, business activity and litigation.

Sustainability is a strategic driver and one of the pillars of Terna's operations: of the approximately

10 billion in overall investments that the transmission grid operator has earmarked in the updated version of the 2021-2025 "Driving Energy" Business Plan, 99% are considered sustainable in nature based on the eligibility criterion introduced by the European Taxonomy.

Terna's leadership in the ESG field, which is also recognised by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), is further confirmed not just by the Dow Jones Sustainability and FTSE4Good indices, but also by the company's presence on leading ESG indices and the most important international rankings, including: Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, ECPI, Euronext Vigeo Eiris,