Terna S p A : confirmed as world leader in sustainability in the GLIO/GRESB ESG Index

11/21/2022 | 05:29am EST
TERNA CONFIRMED AS WORLD LEADER

IN SUSTAINABILITY IN THE GLIO/GRESB ESG INDEX

With the maximum rating, Terna is included for the third time in the global sustainability index

specialised in companies that manage crucial infrastructures for society

Rome, 21 November 2022 - Terna is once again confirmed as a global leader for sustainability. The company led by Stefano Donnarumma was, in fact, included for the third time in the GLIO/GRESB ESG Index with the 'A' rating (which is the maximum level of assessment on a scale that starts from the lowest level 'E'), against an average of the global companies evaluated equal to 'C'.

The GLIO/GRESB ESG Index selects the ESG best practices adopted by listed companies that manage crucial infrastructures of energy, transport and telecommunications networks.

Specifically, this year Terna improved its score from 85 to 91 out of 100 (the global average of the companies evaluated was 64), thus positioning itself in the highest score range of the index which includes only six other international companies.

With this further recognition, the Italian national grid operator further strengthens its presence as a world leader in sustainability and confirms its role as director and enabler of the energy transition. Sustainability is a strategic driver and one of the pillars of the Group's operations: 99% of the approximately € 10 billion of investments planned by Terna in the 2021-2025 "Driving Energy" Industrial Plan are by their nature sustainable, based on the eligibility criterion introduced by the European Taxonomy.

The GLIO/GRESB ESG Index, launched in January 2021, has a particular influence on SRIs (Socially Responsible Investors), those investors sensitive to ethical matters. The assessment for the GLIO/GRESB ESG Index is made up of different levels of analysis and evaluates the disclosure of companies with respect to the following ESG areas: sustainability governance, sustainability implementation, operational performance data, stakeholder engagement practices.

In addition to confirmation in the GLIO / GRESB ESG Index, Terna's leadership in the ESG field, an accolade also recognised by the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) is confirmed by the Group's presence on leading ESG indices and the most important international rankings, including: Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, ECPI, Euronext Vigeo Eiris, FTSE4Good, MIB 40 ESG, MSCI, S&P Global 1200 ESG and Stoxx Global ESG Leaders.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
