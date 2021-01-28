Log in
TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna S p A : is the first italian electric utility company to join Nasdaq Sustainability Bond Network

01/28/2021 | 05:04am EST
TERNA IS THE FIRST ITALIAN ELECTRIC UTILITY COMPANY

TO JOIN NASDAQ SUSTAINABILITY BOND NETWORK

The largest independent European electricity transmission system operator

lights up the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York

Sustainable investments at the heart of the energy transition

and the country's growth

Rome, 28 January 2021 - Terna, the operator of the Italian high and extra-high-voltage grid, is the first Italian electric utility company to join the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, the platform managed by Nasdaq that is dedicated to sustainable finance, bring together investors, issuers, investment banks and specialist organisations.

The "Terna Driving Energy" logo, projected onto the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square is a recognition of the commitment made by the largest independent European electricity transmission system operator to enabling the energy transition, for a grid that is ever more reliable, efficient, hi-tech and, above all, green.

"Terna is the director of the Italian energy system: sustainability is naturally at the heart of our mission" stated Terna CEO, Stefano Donnarumma, "we are pioneers in the green- bond market and today we are proud to become part of the Nasdaq network".

Sustainable investments, aimed at the integration of renewables to increase the efficiency and resilience of the grid, are a pillar of the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan. Terna's leadership in sustainable finance has been widely recognised by the market and, since 2018, the market has warmly welcomed green-bond issues from the Italian national grid operator. Furthermore, the green bond issued in July 2020 saw the lowest rate ever obtained amongst Italian corporate enterprises for green bonds or generally for issues with a duration over ten years.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
