Terna S p A : launches the third edition of ‘ Ideas Corporate Entrepreneurship' programme on innovation

TERNA LAUNCHES THE THIRD EDITION OF 'TERNA IDEAS

CORPORATE ENTREPRENEURSHIP' PROGRAMME ON

INNOVATION

Through this Corporate Entrepreneurship initiative, all Group personnel can present innovative ideas for the benefit of the energy transition

The company will select the ideas consistent with the development plan and the corporate innovation strategy by involving the workers of all of its offices

Rome, 28 March 2023 - Terna launched the third edition of 'Terna Ideas - Corporate Entrepreneurship', the corporate entrepreneurship programme dedicated to Terna's personnel and aimed at identifying innovative solutions to help strengthen the Group's role as director of the energy transition.

In this new edition, the company led by Stefano Donnarumma aims to find new ideas consistent with the ambitions that guide the Group's strategy. Participants will be asked to look to the future and propose their own ideas on how to manage the evolution of the electric system, increase the performance and resilience of transmission grids, increase efficiency and minimise the risks deriving from maintenance, to cope with the new ways of working by helping to create a company in which personnel are increasingly at the centre; all with particular attention to sustainability and energy transition as key factors in Terna's activities in favour of a just transition that creates value and benefits for the company, its stakeholders and the surrounding system.

Furthermore, this year, the search for innovative ideas will be even more widespread throughout the country and will aim to involve all of the corporate functions present across Italy: in particular, meetings dedicated to the personnel of the 'Infrastructure Units', the Group's offices located throughout Italy, where mainly technicians and operators work and can concretely contribute to the generation of the best solutions to optimise Terna's business and grid management and maintenance.

As in previous editions of 'Terna Ideas', the Group will support the best initiatives, transforming them into real projects capable of generating added value for corporate activities.

'Terna Ideas - Corporate Entrepreneurship' puts the Group's personnel first, offering workers the possibility to express themselves as entrepreneurs, encouraging their potential and promoting creativity and skills, with active and participatory involvement. The programme, launched for the first time in 2021, saw the active participation of 640 personnel from the Terna Group in the previous two editions. In the two years, a total of 228 ideas were published, of which 24 followed a dedicated

incubation development. For the seven winning ideas, three in 2021 and four in 2022, the road to project development was then opened. Furthermore, last year, the Terna Ideas platform (ternaideas.terna.it) was transformed into an open innovation tool, also open to the external ecosystem. On this virtual space, Terna has launched a challenge on the theme of "Data Science for Resilience", in order to search for solutions capable of enhancing the corporate data assets and for supporting activities in the context of predictive maintenance and monitoring of electric infrastructures.

Technological, process and cultural innovation is one of the pillars on which Terna's business is based. To respond to the growing complexity of the electricity system, characterised increasingly by the integration of renewable sources, in the update of the 'Driving Energy' 2021-2025 Industrial Plan, the company that manages the national transmission grid has planned investments of around €1.2 billion dedicated to innovation and digitisation, out of the total €10 billion. In particular, Terna will focus on technologically advanced solutions for the remote management of substations and transmission infrastructure, thanks to the use of sensors, monitoring and diagnostic systems, predictive management tools, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, aimed at improving the security, reliability and resilience of the electricity grids and providing benefits for local communities.