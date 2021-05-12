Terna S p A : 1Q2021 consolidated results presentation
Highlights (1/2)
Demand Evolution - Last 12 months
1Q21
1Q20
%
78.6
77.0
2.2%
32
30
Monthly energy demand
1Q 2021
28
Previous Year
26.5
26.2
25.9
26.7
28.9
26
26.0
27.1
24
25.5
24.8
24.1
22
22.6
20
18
20.0
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
YoY Chg
%
-17.5%
-11.9%
-13.4%
-6.6%
-0.3%
0.0%
-0.8%
-1.5%
1.1%
-1.0%
-3.4%
11.8%
1Q 2021 data:
National Demand at 79 TWh, o/w ~34% covered by RES
Net Total Production at 67 TWh ,o/w 40% covered by RES
March 2021 demand returned at pre-Covid levels
Note: 2019 final figures, 2020 and 2021 preliminary figures
4
1Q21 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Highlights (2/2)
1Q 2021 Key Numbers
Revenues
EBITDA
Group Net
Income
1
Capex
MAY 12
th2021
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
∆ vs 1Q2020
622
567
+10%
454
434
+5%
190
187
+2%
242
218
+11%
1Q 2021
FY 2020
Net Debt
9,321
9,173
P&L growth and robust capex acceleration
1. Attributable to Terna
5
Note: 2020 figures exclude Brugg Cables contribution
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
Sales 2021
2 560 M
3 103 M
3 103 M
Net income 2021
788 M
956 M
956 M
Net Debt 2021
9 746 M
11 814 M
11 814 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,6x
Yield 2021
4,74%
Capitalization
12 308 M
14 977 M
14 920 M
EV / Sales 2021
8,62x
EV / Sales 2022
8,80x
Nbr of Employees
4 735
Free-Float
70,1%
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
6,55 €
Last Close Price
6,13 €
Spread / Highest target
20,8%
Spread / Average Target
6,93%
Spread / Lowest Target
-10,2%
