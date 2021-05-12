Log in
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna S p A : 1Q2021 consolidated results presentation

05/12/2021
1Q21 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

MAY 12th2021

1Q2021Consolidated Results

May 12th2021

1

1Q21 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

MAY 12th2021

Agenda

Highlights

3

1Q21 Results

6

Annexes

15

2

1Q21 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

MAY 12th2021

Highlights

3

1Q21 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

MAY 12th2021

Highlights (1/2)

Demand Evolution - Last 12 months

DEMAND AS REPORTED (TWh)

1Q21

1Q20

%

78.6

77.0

2.2%

32

30

Monthly energy demand

1Q 2021

28

Previous Year

26.5

26.2

25.9

26.7

28.9

26

26.0

27.1

24

25.5

24.8

24.1

22

22.6

20

18

20.0

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

YoY Chg%

-17.5%

-11.9%

-13.4%

-6.6%

-0.3%

0.0%

-0.8%

-1.5%

1.1%

-1.0%

-3.4%

11.8%

1Q 2021 data:

  • National Demand at 79 TWh, o/w ~34% covered by RES
  • Net Total Production at 67 TWh,o/w 40% covered by RES

March 2021 demand returned at pre-Covid levels

Note: 2019 final figures, 2020 and 2021 preliminary figures

4

1Q21 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Highlights (2/2)

1Q 2021 Key Numbers

Revenues

EBITDA

Group Net

Income1

Capex

MAY 12th2021

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

∆ vs 1Q2020

622

567

+10%

454

434

+5%

190

187

+2%

242

218

+11%

1Q 2021

FY 2020

Net Debt

9,321

9,173

P&L growth and robust capex acceleration

1. Attributable to Terna

5

Note: 2020 figures exclude Brugg Cables contribution

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
