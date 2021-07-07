Terna S p A : to invest $21 billion in Italian grid for energy transition

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Terna has pledged
to invest a record 18.1 billion euros ($21 billion) in the
country's power grid over the next 10 years to meet the demands
of the energy transition and economic recovery.
Terna, one of Europe's biggest power grid players, said the
projects in the new long-term development plan for the national
grid would make it possible to cut carbon emissions by 5.6
million tonnes per year, double that of the previous plan.
"Thanks to the commitment of all our people, we will be able
to develop an electricity system that is increasingly efficient,
sustainable and 'green'," CEO Stefano Donnarumma said.
The future of Europe's energy transition away from fossil
fuels to cleaner sources is heavily dependent on more efficient
digitalised grids being developed, to cope with less predictable
flows from solar and wind power.
The investments in the grid will help strengthen connections
between the south of the country, which produces more
electricity from renewable sources, and the industrial north
where power demand is heavier, said Terna, which is controlled
by national state lender CDP.
The group said it was also planning to spend more than 1.2
billion euros on a new 1,000-megawatt line with Switzerland and
around 750 million euros on a new 20-km (12-mile) undersea cable
with Greece to boost renewable energy flows.
Italy, which has power lines with North Africa, is keen to
strengthen its role as an electricity hub for Europe and the
Mediterranean area. Terna makes most of its revenues from
developing the high voltage domestic power grid.
