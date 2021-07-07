Log in
Terna S p A : to invest $21 billion in Italian grid for energy transition

07/07/2021
MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Terna has pledged to invest a record 18.1 billion euros ($21 billion) in the country's power grid over the next 10 years to meet the demands of the energy transition and economic recovery.

Terna, one of Europe's biggest power grid players, said the projects in the new long-term development plan for the national grid would make it possible to cut carbon emissions by 5.6 million tonnes per year, double that of the previous plan.

"Thanks to the commitment of all our people, we will be able to develop an electricity system that is increasingly efficient, sustainable and 'green'," CEO Stefano Donnarumma said.

The future of Europe's energy transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner sources is heavily dependent on more efficient digitalised grids being developed, to cope with less predictable flows from solar and wind power.

The investments in the grid will help strengthen connections between the south of the country, which produces more electricity from renewable sources, and the industrial north where power demand is heavier, said Terna, which is controlled by national state lender CDP.

The group said it was also planning to spend more than 1.2 billion euros on a new 1,000-megawatt line with Switzerland and around 750 million euros on a new 20-km (12-mile) undersea cable with Greece to boost renewable energy flows.

Italy, which has power lines with North Africa, is keen to strengthen its role as an electricity hub for Europe and the Mediterranean area. Terna makes most of its revenues from developing the high voltage domestic power grid.

($1 = 0.8463 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 571 M 3 040 M 3 040 M
Net income 2021 783 M 926 M 926 M
Net Debt 2021 9 860 M 11 659 M 11 659 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 12 718 M 15 040 M 15 039 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,78x
EV / Sales 2022 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 814
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,33 €
Average target price 6,59 €
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.1.31%15 074
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.62%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-4.47%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.66%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.03%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.34%65 138