  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
7.966 EUR   +0.48%
01:04pTerna S P A : presents new projects to consolidate the local electricity grid to municipalities in the province of Nuoro and Ogliastra
PU
05/10Factbox-Government board nominations for Enel run into opposition
RE
05/10New Terna board of directors takes office, Di Foggia appointed CEO
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna S p A : presents new projects to consolidate the local electricity grid to municipalities in the province of Nuoro and Ogliastra

05/11/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
TERNA PRESENTS NEW PROJECTS TO CONSOLIDATE THE

LOCAL ELECTRICITY GRID TO MUNICIPALITIES IN THE

PROVINCE OF NUORO AND OGLIASTRA

  • Terna will invest around € 50 million in the projects in central-eastern Sardinia over
    the next 5 years
  • The electricity grid will be modernised with technologically advanced solutions and

service quality will be increased with improved environmental sustainability and a

lower impact on the landscape

Rome, 11 May 2023 - The projects aimed at consolidating the electricity grid in central-eastern Sardinia were the subject of today's meeting in Nuoro between Terna and the mayors of the municipalities in the province of Nuoro and Ogliastra and the Province of Nuoro. A delegation of Terna engineers illustrated the salient points of the 2023-2027 Resilience Plan, which provides for approximately € 50 million of investments in the area over the next 5 years.

In a context where the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, it is essential to plan measures to increase the resilience of the electricity system in a historically "at risk" area likely to be increasingly exposed to extreme weather events. To respond to this challenge, Terna has defined a new Resilience Methodology that can effectively identify the areas of the country most exposed to extreme weather events. This represents an innovative planning tool able to maximise the benefits of the new works by optimising their effectiveness and defining priority areas of action. This methodology is implemented through the Resilience Plan, in which Terna identifies the actions aimed at increasing grid security by assessing the various measures designed to prevent and mitigate the risk of power outages.

With regard to central-eastern Sardinia in particular, Terna is planning to construct a new electrical substation at Perdasdefogu, to modernise the power lines between Taloro and Aritzo, and to construct a new connection between Aritzo and the existing grid. The completion of the works will enable the removal of around 70 km of old electricity lines and will free up 115 hectares of land, with significant environmental benefits.

Interlocution between Terna and local administrators will continue in the next months.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
