Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terna S p A : refinances ESG-linked credit facility worth up to Euro 1.65 billion

12/17/2021 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERNA REFINANCES ESG-LINKED CREDIT FACILITY

WORTH UP TO €1.65 BILLION

Transaction follows €600 million green bond issue completed in June

Rome, 17 December 2021 - Terna S.p.A. ("Terna") has today signed an amending agreement to the back-upESG-linked Revolving Credit Facility formerly obtained on 24 September 2018 in "committed" form (the "RCF 2018"), with the spread and fees linked to the Company's performance against specific ESG indicators.

In particular, the transaction consists in the modification of the RCF 2018 in order to extend its duration to 5 years from today, to increase the amount of credit up to a total of €1.65 billion and amend the ESG indicators. The pool of banks taking part in the transaction is made up by the same financial institutions involved in the RCF 2018: Unicredit, BNP Paribas/BNL, Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca. UniCredit also partnered with Terna in the role of Sustainability Coordinator.

Following the success of the Green Bond issue of June 2021, this transaction will further embed sustainability targets in the Company's business strategy through a mechanism based on bonuses and penalties linked to the achievement of specific environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives. The transaction allows Terna to count on a liquidity appropriate to its current rating and confirms the Group's strategy of combining sustainability and growth to enable the current energy transition and generate ever greater benefits for Italy and all stakeholders of the Company.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
01:39pTERNA S P A : refinances ESG-linked credit facility worth up to Euro 1.65 billion
PU
12/16TERNA : the authorisation process for a new power line in the Catania Region begins
PU
12/15TERNA : 2022 calendar of corporate events
PU
12/14TERNA : 240 million euro to develop infrastructure in Valtellina
PU
12/13TERNA S P A : celebrates employee entrepreneurship
PU
12/13TERNA : new underground cable power line approved in Fano, in the province of Pesaro and U..
PU
12/07TERNA : authorization process launched for restructuring of the electricity grid in the mu..
PU
12/07TERNA S P A : among the leaders in the fight against climate change
PU
12/06TERNA : authorisation process under way for work on the electricity grid in the Caserta ar..
PU
12/02TERNA : new underground cable power line approved in Fiumicino, Rome
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 574 M 2 904 M 2 904 M
Net income 2021 787 M 888 M 888 M
Net Debt 2021 9 908 M 11 180 M 11 180 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 4,16%
Capitalization 14 016 M 15 845 M 15 816 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,30x
EV / Sales 2022 9,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,98 €
Average target price 6,84 €
Spread / Average Target -2,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.11.74%15 845
NEXTERA ENERGY19.55%180 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.18%80 427
ENEL S.P.A.-19.67%76 369
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.66%71 590
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.57%68 957