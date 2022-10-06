Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:57 2022-10-06 am EDT
6.368 EUR   -1.06%
Terna S p A : signs partnership with Stanford University to accelerate the clean energy transition

10/06/2022 | 06:32am EDT
TERNA SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH STANFORD UNIVERSITY TO

ACCELERATE THE CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION

Terna is the first Italian company to participate in the 'Stanford Energy Corporate Affiliates' (SECA) programme, which includes also the Bits&Watts initiative, promoted by the Precourt Institute for Energy, the Stanford University department for research, education and raising awareness on energy issues

The goal of the programme is to combine skills and knowledge in order to develop innovative

projects and solutions for the evolution of the electricity sector

Rome, 6 October 2022 - Terna is the first Italian company to participate in the 'Stanford Energy Corporate Affiliates' (SECA) programme, which includes also the Bits&Watts initiative, promoted by the Precourt Institute for Energy, the Stanford University department for research, education and raising awareness on energy issues.

The new partnership signed today by the company that manages the Italian high voltage electricity grid and by the 'Precourt Institute' aims to combine the skills and knowledge of academia and industry to analyse the main challenges related to the energy industry and identify innovative solutions to foster the evolution of the electricity sector and accelerate the transition to an "affordable, low carbon energy system".

Stanford is one of the most prestigious universities in the world with a research budget that, in 2022, raised $1.69 billion in donations, in particular to found a new school dedicated to the study of the main challenges related to sustainability and climate change. With a five-year agreement with the American university, Terna, by joining the ''Stanford Energy Corporate Affiliates' programme as an 'Elite Member', will participate in the Advisory Council of the initiative and will be able to contribute to the definition of strategic guidelines and to the planning of the activities for the programme.

Among the main advantages of the project there is also the possibility for some of Terna's people to participate in specific studies and research projects, on topics of interest to the company, as part of the visiting scholarship programme. An opportunity to actively collaborate with teachers and researchers at the Stanford and, above all, an opportunity for growth and development for selected young Terna employees who can also act as a liaison in the collaboration between Terna and Stanford.

The company led by Stefano Donnarumma, which manages approximately 75,000 km of high voltage electricity grid in Italy, will also benefit from joining workshops and numerous sector events, organised by the Precourt Institute for Energy, which will also ensure, in addition to an expansion of knowledge on the issues of energy and decarbonisation, an important opportunity for networking and discussion between all the stakeholders involved in the research projects.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 714 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net income 2022 805 M 794 M 794 M
Net Debt 2022 10 162 M 10 018 M 10 018 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 12 908 M 12 726 M 12 726 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,50x
EV / Sales 2023 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 315
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,44 €
Average target price 7,35 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-9.53%12 726
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.41%160 660
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.22%73 060
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.37%72 392
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.01%60 177
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.16%57 451