  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna S p A : will take part in the United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce initiative to invest $500 billion in sustainable finance

09/20/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
TERNA WILL TAKE PART IN THE "UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL

COMPACT CFO TASKFORCE" INITIATIVE TO INVEST $500 BILLION IN

SUSTAINABLE FINANCE

The CFOs from 60 companies come together with the UN Global Compact to achieve the SDGs objectives on renewable sources, gender equality, health and access to primary goods

Rome, 20 September 2021 - Terna, the Italian national electricity grid operator, reinforces its commitment to sustainable finance. The company led by Stefano Donnarumma is, in fact, one of the 60 international companies that are part of the "United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce" which today announced their commitment to collectively invest more than $500 billion globally over the next five years in order to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), on the issues of renewable sources, health, food and agriculture, access to water, and gender equality.

The joint initiative by the respective CFOs - representing companies with a combined total of $1.7 trillion in market capitalisation - was presented during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, during Uniting Business Live, a special UN Global Compact event. At the same time, the CFO Taskforce also launched a campaign to raise awareness and promote the adoption of concrete strategies and actions within their own structures and with other companies to integrate the SDGs into corporate finance.

Therefore this consolidates Terna's strategy as oriented towards combining infrastructural development with sustainable growth to encourage the energy transition underway and generate ever increasing benefits for Italy and all of its stakeholders. Sustainable investments, aimed at integrating renewable sources to increase the efficiency, safety and resilience of the electricity grid are one of the pillars of Terna's "Driving Energy" Industrial Plan: based on the criteria of the European Taxonomy, 95% of the approximately €8.9 billion in investments planned by Terna over the next five years are inherently sustainable. On 16 June 2021 Terna launched a green bond issue destined for institutional investors for a nominal amount of €600 million.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
