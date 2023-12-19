(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced Tuesday that Standard Ethics has assigned the company a "Positive" outlook, improving it from the "Stable" level of its previous rating.

The non-financial rating agency has, in addition, confirmed the "EE" Corporate Rating, which places the company led by Giuseppina Di Foggia in the best bracket for ESG practices, or "Sustainable."

In particular, Standard Ethics, through its rating methodology, "recognizes Terna for having adopted, for some time, a model of governance and management of ESG issues aligned with the international indications of the UN, OECD and European Union. The ESG rating agency also stressed that the non-financial reporting produced by Terna is in line with industry best practices," the company's note reads.

Terna is up 0.5 percent at EUR7.62 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

