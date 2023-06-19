Advanced search
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-19 am EDT
7.790 EUR   -3.28%
01:14pTerna announces launch of new EUR7 million buyback program
AN
06/19TERNA S.P.A. : Final dividend
FA
06/15Terna : authorisation process launched for the new electrical substation of Volpago
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna announces launch of new EUR7 million buyback program

06/19/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced Monday that a share buyback program will be launched on June 22, 2023, for a maximum outlay of EUR7 million and a total number of ordinary shares not exceeding 1.4 million, representing about 0.07 percent of Terna's share capital. The purchases of treasury shares under the program will be made from June 22, 2023 to no later than July 22, 2023.

For the purpose of executing the program, Terna today granted a special mandate to BNP Paribas Exane, an authorized intermediary who will make decisions on the purchases to be made on the Euronext Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana.

As of today's date, the company holds a total of 3.3 million treasury shares, representing approximately 0.2 percent of the share capital. The subsidiaries do not hold any Terna shares.

Terna on Monday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR7.79 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.42% 56.81 Real-time Quote.6.23%
TERNA S.P.A. -3.28% 7.79 Real-time Quote.16.72%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 042 M 3 323 M 3 323 M
Net income 2023 865 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2023 10 609 M 11 589 M 11 589 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 16 153 M 17 646 M 17 646 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
EV / Sales 2024 8,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 601
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8,05 €
Average target price 7,61 €
Spread / Average Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppina di Foggia Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Igor de Biasio Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Claudia Palazzolo Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.16.72%17 646
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.58%152 950
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.14%81 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.49%78 247
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.50%71 039
ENEL S.P.A.21.49%67 823
