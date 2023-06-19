Terna announces launch of new EUR7 million buyback program

(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced Monday that a share buyback program will be launched on June 22, 2023, for a maximum outlay of EUR7 million and a total number of ordinary shares not exceeding 1.4 million, representing about 0.07 percent of Terna's share capital. The purchases of treasury shares under the program will be made from June 22, 2023 to no later than July 22, 2023.

For the purpose of executing the program, Terna today granted a special mandate to BNP Paribas Exane, an authorized intermediary who will make decisions on the purchases to be made on the Euronext Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana.

As of today's date, the company holds a total of 3.3 million treasury shares, representing approximately 0.2 percent of the share capital. The subsidiaries do not hold any Terna shares.

Terna on Monday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR7.79 per share.

