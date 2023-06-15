Advanced search
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
2023-06-15
8.006 EUR   -0.05%
09:36aTerna : authorisation process launched for the new electrical substation of Volpago
PU
06/12Italy must add 190 GW of renewables by 2035 to meet G7 pledge -study
RE
06/09Terna renews EUR9 billion EMTN program
AN
Terna: authorisation process launched for the new electrical substation of Volpago

06/15/2023 | 09:36am EDT
TERNA: AUTHORISATION PROCESS LAUNCHED FOR THE NEW

ELECTRICAL SUBSTATION OF VOLPAGO

Over €100 million will be invested to modernise the electricity grid in Veneto

Among the advantages, reduction of land use and of impacts on the landscape thanks to the gas-

insulated construction and to the location alongside the Pedemontana Veneta motorway

51 km of overhead lines and more than 300 pylons will be demolished, freeing up 30 hectares of

land in highly urbanised areas

Rome, 15 June 2023 - The authorisation process of Terna's project for the new 380-220-132 kV Electrical Substation in Volpago del Montello, in the province of Treviso has been launched by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security. The associated restructuring of the grid will also involve the province of Venice.

The work, for which the company headed by Giuseppina Di Foggia will invest more than €100 million, will make it possible, through better meshing, to adjust the transport capacity of the electricity grid in the Treviso and upper Venetian areas to the high demand for energy in the area, guaranteeing more operating security and limiting the risk of widespread blackouts.

The project for which authorisation has been launched is the result of fruitful discussions with the Veneto Region and the local authorities involved. In order to implement the requests of the local communities, the footprint of the new Electrical Substation has been reduced by about 50%, to 33.5 thousand square metres, compared to the more than 60 thousand of the original configuration.

The plant will be built using gas-insulated technology and will make use as much as possible of the corridor of the Pedemontana Veneta motorway to limit the impact on the environment and the landscape. To blend in with the surrounding environment, the architectural complex hosting the equipment has been designed in perfect harmony with the rural landscape in which it is embedded, while around the whole perimeter native tree species will be planted.

The project also involves a significant operation to rationalise the already existing power lines. The entry into service of the new Volpago Electrical Substation will make it possible, in fact, to demolish a total of 51 km of overhead power lines and more than 300 pylons, freeing up 30 hectares of land from electrical infrastructures which today affect 13 municipalities in the province of Treviso and 2 in the province of Venice.

More in detail, in the Treviso area (Volpago del Montello, Trevignano, Povegliano, Ponzano Veneto, Paese and Giavera del Montello) and in the Venice area (Noale and Scorzè) 18.5 km of overhead lines and 77 pylons will be demolished with the construction of 2 km of new overhead lines and 26.3 km of underground cable lines for connection of the new Electrical Substation.

The 33 km-long"Caerano-Vacil" overhead line will be entirely dismantled. Today, with 232 pylons, it crosses the municipalities in the province of Treviso of Giavera del Montello, Villorba, Arcade, Carbonera, Volpago del Montello, Montebelluna, Caerano di San Marco, Nervesa della Battaglia, Breda di Piave.

Lastly, the construction of a small switching station is planned for the benefit of the San Benedetto company in the Rio San Martino district of Scorzè in the province of Venice where Terna will demolish also 3.6 km of overhead power lines and 11 pylons that cross the urban area.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
