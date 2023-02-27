Terna connects renewable plants to the power grid

(Alliance News) - Terna Spa, the company that manages the national electricity transmission grid, announced Monday that it has created, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, a digital platform that centralizes information on applications for high-voltage connection of renewable source plants in Italy.

"Unique in its kind, Econnextion, designed by the company led by Stefano Donnarumma, allows stakeholders and operators in the electricity sector to view information on the geographical location and authorization status of new photovoltaic and wind initiatives, onshore and offshore, throughout the country," the company explained in a note.

The dashboard data - https://www.terna.it/it/sistema-elettrico/rete/econnextion -, updated quarterly, are broken down by source and expressed in terms of power output, and can be viewed by users in both graphical and tabular form.

Specifically, the 'Connection Requests' section allows users to view requests by source type - PV, onshore wind, offshore wind - in aggregate form by number, power and percentage distribution. Through the interactive map, it is possible to view details at the regional, provincial or municipal level and, using appropriate search filters, select, for example, all active requests in a given municipality, the status of their authorization process and, again, compare renewable plant development initiatives from different provinces or regions based on the so-called General Minimum Technical Solution prepared by Terna.

The 'Target Fit for 55' section, on the other hand, reports the most significant data on photovoltaic and wind initiatives - onshore and offshore - broken down by market area, with reference to the target set by the 'Fit for 55' package to 2030, which calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

In order to meet the challenging European decarbonization targets set out in the 'Fit for 55' program, some 70 GW of new renewable capacity, particularly wind and photovoltaics, will need to be installed in Italy by 2030 to cover 65 percent of electricity consumption with energy from clean sources. According to Terna's data, as of the end of January 2023, requests to connect new generation plants from renewable sources to the high-voltage grid have reached 340 GW of cumulative capacity, of which 37% is from solar and 54% from wind, a value equal to about 5 times the targets Italy has set for 2030.

Terna trades up 1.4 percent at EUR7.28 per share.

