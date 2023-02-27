Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:12:18 2023-02-27 am EST
7.272 EUR   +1.20%
10:48aTerna connects renewable plants to the power grid
AN
05:31aTerna : the first digital platform for requests to connect renewable energy plants to the electricity grid in Italy
PU
02:36aMib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna connects renewable plants to the power grid

02/27/2023 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Terna Spa, the company that manages the national electricity transmission grid, announced Monday that it has created, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, a digital platform that centralizes information on applications for high-voltage connection of renewable source plants in Italy.

"Unique in its kind, Econnextion, designed by the company led by Stefano Donnarumma, allows stakeholders and operators in the electricity sector to view information on the geographical location and authorization status of new photovoltaic and wind initiatives, onshore and offshore, throughout the country," the company explained in a note.

The dashboard data - https://www.terna.it/it/sistema-elettrico/rete/econnextion -, updated quarterly, are broken down by source and expressed in terms of power output, and can be viewed by users in both graphical and tabular form.

Specifically, the 'Connection Requests' section allows users to view requests by source type - PV, onshore wind, offshore wind - in aggregate form by number, power and percentage distribution. Through the interactive map, it is possible to view details at the regional, provincial or municipal level and, using appropriate search filters, select, for example, all active requests in a given municipality, the status of their authorization process and, again, compare renewable plant development initiatives from different provinces or regions based on the so-called General Minimum Technical Solution prepared by Terna.

The 'Target Fit for 55' section, on the other hand, reports the most significant data on photovoltaic and wind initiatives - onshore and offshore - broken down by market area, with reference to the target set by the 'Fit for 55' package to 2030, which calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

In order to meet the challenging European decarbonization targets set out in the 'Fit for 55' program, some 70 GW of new renewable capacity, particularly wind and photovoltaics, will need to be installed in Italy by 2030 to cover 65 percent of electricity consumption with energy from clean sources. According to Terna's data, as of the end of January 2023, requests to connect new generation plants from renewable sources to the high-voltage grid have reached 340 GW of cumulative capacity, of which 37% is from solar and 54% from wind, a value equal to about 5 times the targets Italy has set for 2030.

Terna trades up 1.4 percent at EUR7.28 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.23% 1060.32 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
TERNA S.P.A. 1.11% 7.27 Delayed Quote.4.14%
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
10:48aTerna connects renewable plants to the power grid
AN
05:31aTerna : the first digital platform for requests to connect renewable energy plants to the ..
PU
02:36aMib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
02/24Rising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
02/21NFP eVISO negative at end of 2022; clients deposit over EUR6 million
AN
02/20Terna, energy consumption falls year-on-year in January
AN
02/20Terna : electricity consumption still down in January
PU
02/16Terna And The Municipality Of Spolet : memorandum of understanding signed for the construc..
PU
02/14Terna : agreement with Greenpeace Italia, Legambiente and WWF for increasingly sustainable..
PU
02/09Terna S P A : first electric company in the world in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 777 M 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net income 2022 848 M 895 M 895 M
Net Debt 2022 10 128 M 10 686 M 10 686 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 14 412 M 15 206 M 15 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,84x
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7,19 €
Average target price 7,24 €
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.4.14%15 206
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.78%144 928
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.89%74 628
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.37%72 024
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.59%70 300
ENEL S.P.A.4.06%56 105