TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

Rome, 24 May 2022 - It is hereby notified that the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TERNA S.p.A., held on 29 April 2022, is now available to the public (in accordance with Art. 77 subsection 3 and Art. 85 subsection 1-bis of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and s.m.i.) at the Company's registered office, and also published on the Company website (www.terna.it) and on the websites of the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it) and of the stock exchange management company, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it).