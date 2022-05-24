Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 12:48:04 pm EDT
8.175 EUR   +0.83%
12:29pTERNA : documentation filed
PU
05:38aTERNA : over 200 million euro for the new 'Milan-Cortina 2026' Winter Olympics electricity grid
PU
05/23TERNA : electrical consumption still growing in April
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Terna: documentation filed

05/24/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

Rome, 24 May 2022 - It is hereby notified that the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TERNA S.p.A., held on 29 April 2022, is now available to the public (in accordance with Art. 77 subsection 3 and Art. 85 subsection 1-bis of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and s.m.i.) at the Company's registered office, and also published on the Company website (www.terna.it) and on the websites of the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it) and of the stock exchange management company, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it).

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 16:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05:38aTERNA : over 200 million euro for the new 'Milan-Cortina 2026' Winter Olympics electricity..
PU
05/23TERNA : electrical consumption still growing in April
PU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, M..
CI
05/11TERNA S.P.A. : Press Release
CO
05/11TERNA S.P.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11TERNA S.P.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
05/11Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Reports Earnings Results for the Fi..
CI
05/04Terna, Tyrrhenian Lab Announces Collaboration Agreement Signs with the Universities of ..
CI
04/29TERNA S P A : sells its Latin American power transmission activities to CDPQ for over 265 ..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 728 M 2 915 M 2 915 M
Net income 2022 799 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2022 10 214 M 10 915 M 10 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 16 272 M 17 388 M 17 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 190
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,11 €
Average target price 7,45 €
Spread / Average Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.13.97%17 388
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.29%142 524
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.63%85 313
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.04%78 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.06%75 673
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.74%67 467