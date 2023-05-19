Terna: electrical consumption down in April

Italian demand at 23.4 billion kWh

Rome, 19 May 2023 - Electricity consumption down in April. According to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity grid, in the last month electricity demand stood at

23.4 billion kWh, a 4.3% decrease compared to the same month in 2022. Industrial consumption also fell by 9.1% compared to April 2022. Compared to the same period in 2022, consumption in the ceramics, glass and transport sectors increased.

In the first four months of the year, national demand decreased by 4.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (-3.7% adjusted value).

Specifically, April had one less working day (18 vs 19) than April 2022, while the average monthly temperature was the same. The figure for electricity demand, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, was down by 3.8%. Looking at the regional level, the April 2023 trend was negative but uneven across the country: -6.1% in the North, -3.8% in Central Italy and -0.8% in the South and on the Islands.

Cyclical data for electricity demand, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, was around the same (-0.4%) as in March of this year. In total, in the first four months of 2023 cyclical data for demand showed a slight increase (+0.6%) compared to the last four months of 2022. Terna's IMCEI index, which considers the industrial consumption of energy-intensive companies, also recorded an increase in cyclical terms compared to the last four months of 2022 (+2.1%).

In April 2023, 79.3% of electricity demand in Italy was met by national production and the remainder (20.7%) by the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net domestic production amounted to 18.8 billion kWh (-11.7%). The contribution from renewable sources rose slightly and covered 36.5% of electricity demand in April (compared to 36% in the same month of 2022). Generation from renewables in April can be broken down as follows: 36.4% solar, 25.3% wind, 18.5% hydroelectric, 14.6% biomass, 5.2% geothermal. Compared to the same month last year, only photovoltaic production increased (+9.3%, due to 3.2 GW of installed capacity more than in April 2022), while production from all other sources fell: hydro (-6.9%), wind (-9.5%) and geothermal (- 3.3%). As regards the import/export balance, the change amounted to +41.3% due to the combined effect of decreased exports (-58.7%) and increased in imports (+30.6%).