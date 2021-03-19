Log in
TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna: electrical, environmental and economic benefits for the italian energy system with daylight saving time

03/19/2021 | 05:56am EDT
Clocks move forward 60 minutes on Sunday 28 March: the clocks will go back one hour on 31 October

TERNA: ELECTRICAL, ENVIRONMENTAL AND ECONOMIC BENEFITS FOR

THE ITALIAN ENERGY SYSTEM WITH DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Since 2004, more than € 1.7 billion and 10 billion kWh of electricity have been saved

Positive impacts also in terms of sustainability: over 200 thousand tonnes of CO2 less in 2020

Rome, 19 March 2021 - Daylight saving time returns on Sunday 28 March: by moving clocks forward by one hour, over the next 7 months in Italy we will have positive electrical, environmental and economic impacts on the energy system. According findings by Terna, the company that manages the national electricity transmission grid, benefits of daylight-saving time in 2020 resulted in a savings of 400 million kWh (equal to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 150 thousand households), a value corresponding to lower CO2 emissions of 205 thousand tonnes and an economic savings of approximately €66 million.

Last year, the values were strongly influenced by the overall reduction in energy consumption due to the closure of businesses due to the covid-19 health crisis. For 2021, although the pandemic continues to leave us in an uncertain situation, according to the data currently available, Terna expects a partial recovery of energy demand and therefore values of electrical, environmental and economic benefits that are closer to those of previous years.

From 2004 until 2020, Terna found that lower consumption of electricity in Italy due to DST was overall around 10 billion kilowatt hours and has brought about, in economic terms, a saving of 1,720,000,000 for its citizens.

During the spring-summer period, April and October are the months with the highest energy savings. Moving the hands of the clock ahead by one hour postpones the use of artificial light while business activities are still in progress. During the summer months the "delayed" effect in turning on the lights occurs in the evening, when most business activities have ended, recording less significant values in terms electricity savings.

On the home page of Terna's website, www.terna.it, the "load curve" is displayed, that allows electricity consumption in Italy to be tracked in real time. All data on the operation of the Italian electricity system can also be consulted on the Terna app available in the main app stores:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=it.terna.energia&hl=ithttps://apps.apple.com/it/app/terna/id1458535498

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 09:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
