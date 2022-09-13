TERNA: ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION DOWN BY 2.6% IN AUGUST

Monthly demand was 25.9 billion kWh

Rome, 13 September 2022 - In August, according to data from Terna - the Italian national transmission operator - Italy consumed a total of 25.9 billion kWh of electricity, down by 2.6% compared to the same month in 2021.

During the first eight months of 2022, electricity demand in Italy grew by 2% compared to the same period in 2021 (+1% adjusted value).

Analysing the data in detail, August had the same number of working days (22) and an average monthly temperature that was 0.6°C higher than August 2021. The figure for electricity demand, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, was therefore down by 3.6%. When looking regionally, the August trend was negative across the country: -0.8% in the North, -3.6% in Central Italy and -5.2% in the South and on the islands. In comparative terms, the figure for electricity demand in August, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, decreased slightly compared to July (-1.6%).

In August 2022, 89.3% of electricity demand in Italy was met by national production and the remainder (10.7%) by the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net domestic production amounted to 23.4 billion kWh (+1,1%). Renewables accounted for 34.5% of Italian electricity demand. Thermal (+17%) and photovoltaic (+7.4%) energy production grew. Hydroelectric production (-42.2%), wind production (-15.3%) and geothermal production (-1.5%) were down. Lastly, relative to the import/export balance, the change amounted to -25.2% with a decrease in imports (-21.1%) and an increase in exports (+34.9%).

Terna's IMCEI index, which considers the industrial consumption of energy-intensive companies, recorded a decrease of 15.2% compared to August 2021. Change was positive only in the chemical segment.

A detailed analysis of provisional 2021 and 2022 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data>>Monthly Report" at www.terna.it.

