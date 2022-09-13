Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:43 2022-09-13 am EDT
7.265 EUR   -0.32%
05:30aTERNA : electricity consumption down by 2.6% in August
PU
08/22TERNA : electricity demand grew by 2.2% in July
PU
08/10Moody's Cuts Enel, Eight Other Italian Utility Groups' Outlook To Negative
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terna: electricity consumption down by 2.6% in August

09/13/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERNA: ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION DOWN BY 2.6% IN AUGUST

Monthly demand was 25.9 billion kWh

Rome, 13 September 2022 - In August, according to data from Terna - the Italian national transmission operator - Italy consumed a total of 25.9 billion kWh of electricity, down by 2.6% compared to the same month in 2021.

During the first eight months of 2022, electricity demand in Italy grew by 2% compared to the same period in 2021 (+1% adjusted value).

Analysing the data in detail, August had the same number of working days (22) and an average monthly temperature that was 0.6°C higher than August 2021. The figure for electricity demand, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, was therefore down by 3.6%. When looking regionally, the August trend was negative across the country: -0.8% in the North, -3.6% in Central Italy and -5.2% in the South and on the islands. In comparative terms, the figure for electricity demand in August, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, decreased slightly compared to July (-1.6%).

In August 2022, 89.3% of electricity demand in Italy was met by national production and the remainder (10.7%) by the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net domestic production amounted to 23.4 billion kWh (+1,1%). Renewables accounted for 34.5% of Italian electricity demand. Thermal (+17%) and photovoltaic (+7.4%) energy production grew. Hydroelectric production (-42.2%), wind production (-15.3%) and geothermal production (-1.5%) were down. Lastly, relative to the import/export balance, the change amounted to -25.2% with a decrease in imports (-21.1%) and an increase in exports (+34.9%).

Terna's IMCEI index, which considers the industrial consumption of energy-intensive companies, recorded a decrease of 15.2% compared to August 2021. Change was positive only in the chemical segment.

A detailed analysis of provisional 2021 and 2022 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data>>Monthly Report" at www.terna.it.

Real-time data on the operation of the national electricity system can also be found on the Terna app, available on all app stores:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=it.terna.energia&hl=en

https://apps.apple.com/it/app/terna/id1458535498

ISC - Uso INTERNO / INTERNAL Use

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
05:30aTERNA : electricity consumption down by 2.6% in August
PU
08/22TERNA : electricity demand grew by 2.2% in July
PU
08/10Moody's Cuts Enel, Eight Other Italian Utility Groups' Outlook To Negative
MT
07/29TERNA : S&P confirms the long-term rating and revises the outlook
PU
07/29TERNA : documentation about Half-Year Report at 30 June 2022 filed
PU
07/28TERNA S P A : 1H 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, H1 2022 Earnings Call, J..
CI
07/28TERNA S P A : Results as of 30 June 2022 approved
PU
07/28TERNA S.P.A. : Half-year results
CO
07/28Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Reports Earnings Results for the Se..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 711 M 2 747 M 2 747 M
Net income 2022 800 M 811 M 811 M
Net Debt 2022 10 423 M 10 560 M 10 560 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 14 617 M 14 808 M 14 808 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,24x
EV / Sales 2023 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 315
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7,29 €
Average target price 7,41 €
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.2.45%14 808
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.73%178 422
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.70%85 374
SOUTHERN COMPANY16.87%85 200
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.18%70 097
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.84%68 320