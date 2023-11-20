(Alliance News) - According to Terna Spa data released Monday, electricity demand in Italy in October totaled 25.8 billion kWh, up 4.2 percent from October 2022. This positive change, which only partially makes up for the negative figure of 6.2 percent in October 2022, was achieved with an extra working day, with 22 instead of 21, and an average monthly temperature 1°C higher than in October 2022. Adjusting the figure from these effects, the change from the same month last year is 3.2 percent.

Compared with the same period last year, the IMCEI index compiled by Terna, which looks at the industrial consumption of about 1,000 "energy-intensive" companies, shows a 3.3 percent decrease. Positive changes in the transportation equipment, cement, lime and gypsum, and food sectors; declines in nonferrous metals, steel, paper, ceramics and glass, and chemicals. Stationary in mechanical engineering.

In cyclical terms, the value of electrical demand, seasonally adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, is up slightly with 0.5 percent compared to September. In contrast, the cyclical change in the IMCEI index, down 1 percent, was down. According to last months' surveys, the decline in the index appears to be stabilizing at lower levels than in pre-pandemic years.

In the first ten months, cumulative demand for electricity in Italy is down 3.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Minus sign also for the IMCEI Index, which recorded a minus 4.6 percent from January to October.

At the territorial level, the October 2023 trend change was positive everywhere: 3.4 percent in the North, 4.8 percent in the Center and 5.7 percent in the South and Islands.

In October, 81.5 percent of Italian electricity demand was met by domestic production and the remaining 18.5 percent by the balance of energy exchanged with foreign countries. Net domestic production was 21.2 billion kWh, down 1 percent from October 2022.

Terna trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR7.44 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.