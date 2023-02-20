Advanced search
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:42:09 2023-02-20 am EST
7.427 EUR   +0.47%
06:20aTerna : electricity consumption still down in January
PU
02/16Terna And The Municipality Of Spoleto : memorandum of understanding signed for the construction of the variant to the “Villavalle-Spoleto” power line, in the province of Perugia
PU
02/14Terna : agreement with Greenpeace Italia, Legambiente and WWF for increasingly sustainable electricity infrastructure
PU
Terna: electricity consumption still down in January

02/20/2023 | 06:20am EST
Industrial energy consumption shows first signs of recovery compared to December

TERNA: ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION STILL DOWN IN JANUARY

Demand at 26.2 billion kWh (-4.6% compared to 2022), short-term trend remains stable

Rome, 20 February 2023 - Electricity consumption fell in January, with the first gradual signs of recovery seen in the industrial sector. According to data from Terna, the Italian national transmission operator, Italy consumed a total of 26.2 billion kWh of electricity, a decrease of 4.6% compared to January 2022.

Specifically, this January had one more working day (21 vs 20) and an average monthly temperature that was 1.5°C higher than in January 2022. The figure for electricity demand, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, fell by 4.3%. Nationally, the trend in January showed decreases across the country: -4.2% in the North, -5.1% in Central Italy and -5.2% in the South and on the Islands. In comparative terms, the data for electricity demand, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, was in line with December 2022 (+0.1%).

In January 2023, 81.9% of electricity demand in Italy was met by national production and the remainder (18.1%) by the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net domestic production amounted to 21.6 billion kWh, down 13.7% compared to January 2022. Renewable sources met 28.2% of electricity demand with the following changes: solar down by 13.9%, wind down by 10.5%, hydroelectric down by 10.9% and geothermal down by 4.4%. Thermal production also fell (-14.9% compared to January 2022). Generation from renewables in January can be broken down as follows: 30.9% wind, 28.2% hydroelectric, 19.8% biomass, 14.9% solar and 6.2% geothermal. Relative to the import/export balance, the change amounted to +86.1% due to the combined effect of an increase in imports (+59.5%) and a decrease in exports (-45.3%). Specifically, Terna recorded import values that exceeded 9 GW for most hourly periods in January at the Northern border, thanks to the implementation of capital-light measures aimed at optimising the management of the national transmission grid to benefit the overall security of the electricity system.

According to Terna's findings detailed in the monthly report, considering all renewables, in January 2023 the increase in capacity in Italy was 297 MW, marking significant growth (+170%) compared to the same period in 2022.

Terna's IMCEI index, which considers the industrial consumption of energy-intensive companies, recorded a decrease of 8.5% compared to January 2022, but grew by 3.5% compared to December 2022 (data adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects): the first period of growth recorded after two consecutive months of decline. In particular, compared to the same month of the previous year, consumption in the food, chemicals, transport, ceramics and glass industries rose, while the steel, mechanical engineering, paper, non-ferrous metals and cement, line and gypsum sectors recorded reduced consumption.

A detailed analysis of provisional 2022 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication

"Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data" at http://www.terna.it

Real-time data on the operation of the national electricity system can also be found on the Terna app, available on all app stores:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=it.terna.energia&hl=en

https://apps.apple.com/it/app/terna/id1458535498

As regards consumption, a few days ago Terna launched 'We Are Energy', the awareness-raising campaign for a conscious, rational and virtuous use of electricity in Italy, gets underway. Devised by Terna in agreement with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the communication campaign identifies a series of behaviours through which it is possible to contain consumption, and therefore costs, with a view to sustainability, cost savings and greater energy efficiency, to the benefit of everyone, citizens and businesses alike. The commercial, created in both 30'' and 15'' versions, is a real call to action. The aim is to promote virtuous conduct that, on the basis of actions identified and suggested by Terna, enables savings of approximately € 700 per year, generated through the use of latest-generation equipment, and makes a tangible contribution to protecting the environment. The app on the electricity system, available on all devices, was enhanced with a new feature: it is called Ecologio and allows every citizen to easily identify the daily peak time slot in which it is preferable to consume less energy (Monday to Friday) and thus be able to consciously choose to moderate their needs while reducing costs for the entire Italian electricity system.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
