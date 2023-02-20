Industrial energy consumption shows first signs of recovery compared to December

TERNA: ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION STILL DOWN IN JANUARY

Demand at 26.2 billion kWh (-4.6% compared to 2022), short-term trend remains stable

Rome, 20 February 2023 - Electricity consumption fell in January, with the first gradual signs of recovery seen in the industrial sector. According to data from Terna, the Italian national transmission operator, Italy consumed a total of 26.2 billion kWh of electricity, a decrease of 4.6% compared to January 2022.

Specifically, this January had one more working day (21 vs 20) and an average monthly temperature that was 1.5°C higher than in January 2022. The figure for electricity demand, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, fell by 4.3%. Nationally, the trend in January showed decreases across the country: -4.2% in the North, -5.1% in Central Italy and -5.2% in the South and on the Islands. In comparative terms, the data for electricity demand, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, was in line with December 2022 (+0.1%).

In January 2023, 81.9% of electricity demand in Italy was met by national production and the remainder (18.1%) by the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net domestic production amounted to 21.6 billion kWh, down 13.7% compared to January 2022. Renewable sources met 28.2% of electricity demand with the following changes: solar down by 13.9%, wind down by 10.5%, hydroelectric down by 10.9% and geothermal down by 4.4%. Thermal production also fell (-14.9% compared to January 2022). Generation from renewables in January can be broken down as follows: 30.9% wind, 28.2% hydroelectric, 19.8% biomass, 14.9% solar and 6.2% geothermal. Relative to the import/export balance, the change amounted to +86.1% due to the combined effect of an increase in imports (+59.5%) and a decrease in exports (-45.3%). Specifically, Terna recorded import values that exceeded 9 GW for most hourly periods in January at the Northern border, thanks to the implementation of capital-light measures aimed at optimising the management of the national transmission grid to benefit the overall security of the electricity system.

According to Terna's findings detailed in the monthly report, considering all renewables, in January 2023 the increase in capacity in Italy was 297 MW, marking significant growth (+170%) compared to the same period in 2022.

Terna's IMCEI index, which considers the industrial consumption of energy-intensive companies, recorded a decrease of 8.5% compared to January 2022, but grew by 3.5% compared to December 2022 (data adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects): the first period of growth recorded after two consecutive months of decline. In particular, compared to the same month of the previous year, consumption in the food, chemicals, transport, ceramics and glass industries rose, while the steel, mechanical engineering, paper, non-ferrous metals and cement, line and gypsum sectors recorded reduced consumption.