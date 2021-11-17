In the first ten months of the year, growth in demand was 5.6% higher than in 2020

TERNA: ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION STILL GROWING IN OCTOBER

National monthly demand at 26.5 billion kWh: +1.1% on October 2020 and +0.9% on September 2021

The industrial sector was also positive, driven by steel, engineering and construction materials.

This month, Terna expanded its IMCEI index sample: around 1,000 large energy industrial

consumers customers are now monitored

Rome, 17 November 2021 - In October, electricity demand in Italy stood at 26.5 billion kWh. Terna, the company that manages the national electricity grid, calculates that this figure is up by 1.1% compared to the same month of 2020. Industrial energy consumption also continues on the path of recovery: the IMCEI index recorded a positive performance (+1.3%) compared to October of last year, thanks to the growth of the main sectors monitored by Terna.

Two relevant details: October this year had one business day less (21 against 22) and a 0.4°C higher average monthly temperature than the same month last year. The figure for electricity demand, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, was up by 2.3%. Within the country, the trend in October was positive everywhere: +0.7% in the North, +1.5% in Central Italy and +1.8% in the South. Cyclical data, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, recorded a growth of 0.9% compared to September of this year. In the first ten months of 2021, electricity demand in Italy grew by 5.6% compared to the same period in 2020 (the figure becomes +5.8% when adjusted).

In October, approximately 85% of electricity demand was met through domestic production and the remainder (15%) through the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. More in detail, net domestic production (22.3 billion kWh) increased by 0.9% compared to October 2020. Renewable sources covered a total of 32% of monthly demand. Thermoelectric and wind production sources grew (+10.7% and +5.4% respectively), whilst all others declined (hydroelectric -31.4%; photovoltaic -1.7%; geothermal -1%). As regards the import/export balance, the change amounted to +2.4% due to the effect of an increase in imports (+3.5%) and in exports (+29.7%).

Furthermore, Terna this month expanded the sample monitored in the IMCEI index, which examines the consumption of Italy's large energy industrial consumers customers in the following sectors: cement, lime and gypsum, steel, chemicals, engineering, transportation, food, paper, ceramics and glass, and non-ferrous metals. This revised IMCEI is more representative as it now analyses the data of 435 medium voltage-connected industrial customers, in addition to the 530 connected to high voltage, making a total of about one thousand customers. This expansion of the sample means an approximately extra 550 GWh monitored per month (in October the figure rose from 2,800 GWh to about 3,400 GWh). The index thus calculated shows a 1.3% increase in industrial consumption compared with October of last year. This generally positive context, with growth in the steel, engineering and construction materials sectors, does however show areas of decline, limited to the