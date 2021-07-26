National monthly demand at 27.4 billion kWh: +13.8% compared to June 2020

TERNA: ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION UP IN JUNE

Rome, 26 July 2021 - During the month of June 2021 electricity demand in Italy was 27.4 billion kWh, 42% of which was covered by renewable sources. According to analyses by Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, this figure is up 1.9% compared to May and greater by 13.8% compared to June 2020, a month that was greatly impacted by a drop in demand due to the initiatives that were implemented to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Industrial consumption continues to remain above pre-Covid levels, thanks growth in almost all the sectors monitored by Terna.

Analysing the June data in detail, this year the month had the same number of working days (21) and an average monthly temperature 2°C higher than June 2020. Adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, electricity demand was up by 9.6%. When looking regionally, the June trend was positive across the country: +14.5% in the North, +12.9% in Central Italy and in the South. In comparative terms, the data, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, recorded an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous month (May). In the first half of 2021, electricity demand in Italy grew by 7.8% compared to the same period last year (it remains essentially the same in adjusted terms: +7.9%).

In June, electricity demand was met for approximately 87% through domestic production and the remainder (13%) through the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. More in detail, net domestic production (24 billion kWh) increased by 1.5% compared to June 2020. There were increases in the following: photovoltaic production (+5.7%), geothermal production (+3.2%), hydroelectric production (+2.3%) and thermal productions (+4.8%); wind energy production was down (-37.8%). Relative to the import/export balance, the change amounted to +587.6% due to the combined effect of an increase in imports (+140.5%) and a decrease in exports (-78.6%). In fact, in June 2020, the net import balance was very low (515 GWh) as a consequence of the sharp decrease in price differentials between interconnected markets, in turn conditioned by the anomalous demand figures recorded in many European countries due to the pandemic (Italy - Northern France spread equal to €1.2/MWh). Instead, in June 2021, the substantial recovery in demand and the increase in commodity prices led to a generalised increase in the price of electricity (for example €72.3/MWh in France, €74.1/MWh in Germany) and a strong recovery of