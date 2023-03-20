Terna, electricity demand drops significantly in February

(Alliance News) - Terna Spa, the company that operates the national transmission grid, reported Monday that in February, demand for electricity in Italy totaled 25.1 billion kWh, a figure down 2.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022.

The industrial sector was also down 6.8 percent compared to February 2022. The change from January 2023, with seasonally adjusted values, is positive by 4.7 percent.

In the first two months of the year, domestic requirements are down 3.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022, 3.7 percent when adjusted.

In detail, the company explains in a note, this year February had the same number of working days - 20 - and a lower average monthly temperature of about 0.7 degrees Celsius than the same month in 2022. The figure for electricity demand, seasonally adjusted for the temperature effect, is down 3.3 percent. Spatially, the trend change in February 2023 was essentially stable in the South and islands, negative in the North by 3.4 percent and in the Center by 1.7 percent.

In cyclical terms, the value of electricity demand, seasonally adjusted for temperature effect, increased by 1.1 percent compared to January this year.

In February 2023, 81 percent of Italy's electricity demand was met by domestic production and the remaining portion, about 19 percent, by the balance of energy traded with foreign countries.

Net domestic production was 20.5 billion kWh, down 8.2%.

Renewables covered nearly 28% of electricity demand. Production from renewable sources was broken down as follows in February: 26% wind, 25% photovoltaic, 23% hydro, 20% biomass, and 6.0% geothermal.

Substantially stable were production from hydro, up 1.2%, and photovoltaic, up 2.2%. All others declined: thermal by 8.3%, wind by 20% and geothermal by 4.8%. As for the import-export balance, the change is positive by 33 percent due to the combined effect of a 41 percent decrease in exports and a 26 percent increase in imports.

According to Terna's findings outlined in the monthly report, considering all renewable sources, the capacity increase in Italy in 2023 is 769 MW, an increase of 234% compared to the same period in 2022, substantially attributable to the growth of the photovoltaic source.

Terna's stock on Monday trades in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR7.48 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.