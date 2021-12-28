Positive performances for the steel industry, engineering and food

TERNA: INDUSTRY DROVE ELECTRICITY

CONSUMPTION IN NOVEMBER

National monthly demand at 26.4 billion kWh: +3.8% vs November 2020 and +0.3% vs October 2021

In the first eleven months of the year, growth in demand was 5.6% higher than in 2020

Rome, 28 December 2021 - Italian electricity consumption is still growing: in November, thanks also to the strongly positive industry performance, demand was 26.4 billion kWh. Terna, the company that manages the national electricity transmission grid, calculates that this figure is up by 3.8% compared to the same month of 2020. The IMCEI index increased by 2.9%, driven by the main sectors monitored by Terna, in particular steel, engineering and food.

Analysing the data in detail, November had the same number of working days (21) and an average monthly temperature that was 0.3°C higher than the same month in 2020. The figure for electricity demand, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, was up by 3.5%. Within the country, the trend in November was positive everywhere: +3.3% in the North, +4.5% in Central Italy and +4.4% in the South. Cyclical data, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, recorded a growth of 0.3% compared to October of this year. In the first eleven months of 2021, electricity demand in Italy grew by 5.6% compared to the same period in 2020 (unchanged in adjusted terms).

In November, approximately 93% of electricity demand was met through domestic production, and the remainder (7%) through the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. In particular, in November the energy market recorded sustained phenomena of net exports to the Northern border, reaching hourly peaks of almost 2000 MWh, contrary to what was recorded both in October 2021 and in November 2020, also for the high rate of unavailability of the European power generation facilities and, specifically, French facilities. These phenomena have been accompanied by an increase in the cost of raw materials in the electricity sector which has led to an overall increase in the price of electricity throughout Europe and which has significantly changed the market balance consolidated to date. Also for the above-mentioned reasons, net domestic production (24.3 billion kWh) increased by 14% compared to November 2020. Renewable sources covered a total of 28% of monthly demand. Thermoelectric and wind production sources grew (+21.5% and +63.5% respectively), whilst all others declined (hydroelectric -16.3%; photovoltaic -21.9%; geothermal -3%). Relative to the import/export balance, the change amounted to -48.2% due to the combined effect of an increase in exports (+55%) and a decrease in imports (-39.8%).