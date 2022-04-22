Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 10:39:12 am EDT
7.872 EUR   +0.28%
10:28aTERNA : informative event for the Adriatic Link project
PU
05:54aTERNA : electricity demand grew by 3.5% in March
PU
05:44aTERNA S P A : four new virtual meetings on the opening of the “Colunga-Calenzano” work sites
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terna: informative event for the Adriatic Link project

04/22/2022 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERNA: INFORMATIVE EVENT FOR THE ADRIATIC LINK PROJECT

On Wednesday 27 April at 19:00, technicians from Terna will meet with citizens in "Casa Betlem",

in the locality of Carrara di Fano (PU).

Among the topics covered, insights into the project and restoration work that will benefit the local communities

Rome, 22 April 2022 - Insights into the project and restoration work that will benefit the local communities associated with the Adriatic Link undersea power line are the main issues that will be discussed in the informative event organised by Terna and the Municipality of Fano (PU) for citizens interested in the project on Wednesday 27 April at 19:00, in "Casa Betlem", in the locality of Carrara di Fano (PU).

The event, in which technicians from Terna will take part, is part of a long process of engagement and dialogue between Terna and the region which, from December 2020 to today, translates into over 90 meetings with regional and municipal authorities, associations and citizens in Marche and Abruzzo.

The Adriatic Link, approximately 250 km long, 210 of which are undersea, will improve the electricity exchange capacity between the various regions of the country, above all between the Centre-South and the Centre-North, thanks to the increase in power of approximately 1,000 MW, improving the efficiency, reliability and resilience of the entire transmission grid, and specifically in Marche, helping to close the region's energy deficit which, according to the latest data, is at about 70%.

The project, in which Terna will invest over €1 billion involving around 120 direct and satellite companies, is at the forefront of technology and environmental sustainability and will play a central role in the development and integration of renewable sources, contributing to the decarbonisation of the Italian electricity system in line with the goals and targets outlined by the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
10:28aTERNA : informative event for the Adriatic Link project
PU
05:54aTERNA : electricity demand grew by 3.5% in March
PU
05:44aTERNA S P A : four new virtual meetings on the opening of the “Colunga-Calenzano&rdq..
PU
04/14TERNA : two new underground cable connections authorised in the province of Catania
PU
04/14TERNA : documentation filed
PU
04/14TERNA S P A : adopts Envision protocol for electrical infrastructure sustainability
PU
04/13TERNA : the authorisation process for the rationalisation of the Villanova (PE)-Gissi (CH)..
PU
04/13TERNA : green light from the Italian ministry of ecological transition for the modernisati..
PU
04/12TERNA, TYRRHENIAN LINK : the converter substation will be in Caracoli, in the municipality..
PU
04/08TERNA : the new corporate entrepreneurship programme on innovation goes live
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 662 M 2 891 M 2 891 M
Net income 2022 780 M 847 M 847 M
Net Debt 2022 10 530 M 11 434 M 11 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 15 754 M 17 105 M 17 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,87x
EV / Sales 2023 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 136
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,85 €
Average target price 7,24 €
Spread / Average Target -7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.10.35%17 105
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.40%149 651
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.90%88 754
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.55%81 294
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.06%72 577
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.10.17%70 164