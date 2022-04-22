TERNA: INFORMATIVE EVENT FOR THE ADRIATIC LINK PROJECT

On Wednesday 27 April at 19:00, technicians from Terna will meet with citizens in "Casa Betlem",

in the locality of Carrara di Fano (PU).

Among the topics covered, insights into the project and restoration work that will benefit the local communities

Rome, 22 April 2022 - Insights into the project and restoration work that will benefit the local communities associated with the Adriatic Link undersea power line are the main issues that will be discussed in the informative event organised by Terna and the Municipality of Fano (PU) for citizens interested in the project on Wednesday 27 April at 19:00, in "Casa Betlem", in the locality of Carrara di Fano (PU).

The event, in which technicians from Terna will take part, is part of a long process of engagement and dialogue between Terna and the region which, from December 2020 to today, translates into over 90 meetings with regional and municipal authorities, associations and citizens in Marche and Abruzzo.

The Adriatic Link, approximately 250 km long, 210 of which are undersea, will improve the electricity exchange capacity between the various regions of the country, above all between the Centre-South and the Centre-North, thanks to the increase in power of approximately 1,000 MW, improving the efficiency, reliability and resilience of the entire transmission grid, and specifically in Marche, helping to close the region's energy deficit which, according to the latest data, is at about 70%.

The project, in which Terna will invest over €1 billion involving around 120 direct and satellite companies, is at the forefront of technology and environmental sustainability and will play a central role in the development and integration of renewable sources, contributing to the decarbonisation of the Italian electricity system in line with the goals and targets outlined by the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).