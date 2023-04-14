Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-14 am EDT
7.630 EUR   -2.10%
01:00pTerna launches EUR750 million bond issue
AN
04/13Trending: Italy Names Cattaneo as Enel's New CEO
DJ
04/13Italian Government Names New Enel CEO; Eni Chief Confirmed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Terna launches EUR750 million bond issue

04/14/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced Friday that it has successfully launched a EUR750 million, single tranche, fixed-rate bond issue in euros.

The issuance, which was highly favorable to the market with a maximum demand of about four times the offer, was made as part of its Euro Medium Term Notes program, the total amount of which is EUR9.00 billion and has been given a 'BBB+' rating by Standard and Poor's and '(P)Baa2' by Moody's.

The bond has a term of six years and matures on April 21, 2029, will pay an annual coupon of 3.625 percent and will be issued at a price of 99.3 percent, with a spread of 70 basis points over midswap. The issue's settlement date is scheduled for April 21.

Proceeds from the issue are expected to be used by the company to meet the group's ordinary financing needs and to cover the needs of the business plan.

The transaction was supported by a syndicate of banks, under which BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, CaixaBank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, SMBC, and UniCredit acted as joint-bookrunners.

Terna's stock closed Friday down 2.1 percent at EUR7.63 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 3.22% 59.39 Real-time Quote.8.06%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 2.61% 3.542 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 2.30% 10.956 Real-time Quote.8.94%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 3.37% 2.4685 Delayed Quote.14.92%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 2.29% 9.638 Delayed Quote.4.88%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.90% 86.41 Delayed Quote.0.79%
TERNA S.P.A. -2.10% 7.63 Delayed Quote.12.96%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.92% 19.37 Delayed Quote.41.80%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 790 M 3 084 M 3 084 M
Net income 2022 853 M 942 M 942 M
Net Debt 2022 10 092 M 11 154 M 11 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 15 632 M 17 276 M 17 276 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
EV / Sales 2023 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,79 €
Average target price 7,37 €
Spread / Average Target -5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.10.70%17 276
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.68%159 544
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.72%81 183
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.99%78 902
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.48%76 402
ENEL S.P.A.14.45%64 642
