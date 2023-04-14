Terna launches EUR750 million bond issue

(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced Friday that it has successfully launched a EUR750 million, single tranche, fixed-rate bond issue in euros.

The issuance, which was highly favorable to the market with a maximum demand of about four times the offer, was made as part of its Euro Medium Term Notes program, the total amount of which is EUR9.00 billion and has been given a 'BBB+' rating by Standard and Poor's and '(P)Baa2' by Moody's.

The bond has a term of six years and matures on April 21, 2029, will pay an annual coupon of 3.625 percent and will be issued at a price of 99.3 percent, with a spread of 70 basis points over midswap. The issue's settlement date is scheduled for April 21.

Proceeds from the issue are expected to be used by the company to meet the group's ordinary financing needs and to cover the needs of the business plan.

The transaction was supported by a syndicate of banks, under which BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, CaixaBank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, SMBC, and UniCredit acted as joint-bookrunners.

Terna's stock closed Friday down 2.1 percent at EUR7.63 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

