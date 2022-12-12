With LED lighting, class A household appliances and heat pumps, savings of more than

one thousand euros per year

TERNA: 'NOI SIAMO ENERGIA', THE INSTITUTIONAL COMMUNICATION

CAMPAIGN TO RAISE AWARENESS AMONG CITIZENS AND

BUSINESSES FOR A CONSCIOUS AND VIRTUOUS USE OF ENERGY,

KICKS OFF

ECOLOGIO IS BORN: THROUGH THIS NEW APPLICATION, IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO IDENTIFY THE MOST CRITICAL HOURS OF THE DAY AND CONSCIOUSLY DECIDE TO MODERATE CONSUMPTION BY AVOIDING NON-ESSENTIAL ENERGY USE

The initiative was developed by the company operating the national transmission grid in

agreement with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security

Rome, 12 December 2022 - 'Noi Siamo Energia', the awareness-raising campaign for a conscious, rational and virtuous use of electricity in Italy, gets underway. Devised by Terna, the company that manages the high and extra-high voltage national transmission grid, in agreement with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the communication campaign identifies a series of behaviours through which it is possible to contain consumption, and therefore costs, with a view to sustainability, cost savings and greater energy efficiency, to the benefit of everyone, citizens and businesses alike.

On the occasion of the launch of the 'Noi Siamo Energia' campaign - which is being run in traditional and digital media - Terna has updated the app on the electricity system available on all devices with a new feature: it is called Ecologio and allows every citizen to easily identify the daily peak time slot in which it is preferable to consume less energy (Monday to Friday) and thus be able to consciously choose to moderate their needs while reducing costs for the entire Italian electricity system. Ecologio, in fact, details the electricity demand forecast for each individual day, breaking it down by: 'normal hours' when there is an availability of electricity production in excess of demand; 'sensitive hours' which invites one to save energy; 'potentially critical hours' indicates a production in line with demand and, therefore, it is preferable to reduce the use of non-essential energy; 'critical hours' which signals a potential deficit between production and imports in relation to overall demand and consequently suggests avoiding the consumption of non-essential electricity. With a simple click, therefore, you can see the time intervals in which to manage energy consumption in a responsible manner; this translates into a commitment to the safety of the system and, therefore, the community.