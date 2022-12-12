Terna: ‘Noi Siamo Energia', the institutional communication campaign to raise awareness among citizens and businesses for a conscious and virtuous use of energy, kicks off
12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
With LED lighting, class A household appliances and heat pumps, savings of more than
one thousand euros per year
TERNA: 'NOI SIAMO ENERGIA', THE INSTITUTIONAL COMMUNICATION
CAMPAIGN TO RAISE AWARENESS AMONG CITIZENS AND
BUSINESSES FOR A CONSCIOUS AND VIRTUOUS USE OF ENERGY,
KICKS OFF
ECOLOGIO IS BORN: THROUGH THIS NEW APPLICATION, IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO IDENTIFY THE MOST CRITICAL HOURS OF THE DAY AND CONSCIOUSLY DECIDE TO MODERATE CONSUMPTION BY AVOIDING NON-ESSENTIAL ENERGY USE
The initiative was developed by the company operating the national transmission grid in
agreement with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security
Rome, 12 December 2022 - 'Noi Siamo Energia', the awareness-raising campaign for a conscious, rational and virtuous use of electricity in Italy, gets underway. Devised by Terna, the company that manages the high and extra-high voltage national transmission grid, in agreement with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the communication campaign identifies a series of behaviours through which it is possible to contain consumption, and therefore costs, with a view to sustainability, cost savings and greater energy efficiency, to the benefit of everyone, citizens and businesses alike.
On the occasion of the launch of the 'Noi Siamo Energia' campaign - which is being run in traditional and digital media - Terna has updated the app on the electricity system available on all devices with a new feature: it is called Ecologio and allows every citizen to easily identify the daily peak time slot in which it is preferable to consume less energy (Monday to Friday) and thus be able to consciously choose to moderate their needs while reducing costs for the entire Italian electricity system. Ecologio, in fact, details the electricity demand forecast for each individual day, breaking it down by: 'normal hours' when there is an availability of electricity production in excess of demand; 'sensitive hours' which invites one to save energy; 'potentially critical hours' indicates a production in line with demand and, therefore, it is preferable to reduce the use of non-essential energy; 'critical hours' which signals a potential deficit between production and imports in relation to overall demand and consequently suggests avoiding the consumption of non-essential electricity. With a simple click, therefore, you can see the time intervals in which to manage energy consumption in a responsible manner; this translates into a commitment to the safety of the system and, therefore, the community.
By applying the tricks and actions identified and suggested by Terna in the 'Noi Siamo Energia' campaign - such as, for example, using household appliances at full load, regularly defrosting refrigerators and freezers, respecting the most convenient time slots, unplugging power supplies from sockets, avoiding leaving electronic devices on stand-by, and turning off light bulbs when leaving a room - each citizen can save up to over a thousand euros a year in electricity. Greater savings are also achieved by using heat pumps instead of gas boilers, class A appliances instead of class G ones and LED light bulbs instead of incandescent ones.
"With Terna's institutional communication campaign 'Noi Siamo Energia', we aim to reinforce awareness of how energy is a fundamental asset for citizens and businesses and how, with simple but virtuous gestures, it is possible to help the country and the environment and encourage significant financial savings. Optimising consumption in the different time slots also provides an additional tool to cope with any system difficulties and contain costs. This initiative confirms and strengthens Terna's role as director of the system", saidMassimiliano Paolucci, Terna's Director of External Relations, Institutional Affairs and Sustainability.
Terna's 'Noi Siamo Energia' campaign is part of the broader context of the EU regulation of 6 October 2022, which provided for emergency action to curb energy prices through exceptional measures, aimed specifically at also reducing electricity consumption. Precisely with regard to reducing demand, the regulation defines that Member States shall "endeavour to implement measures to reduce total monthly gross electricity consumption by 10 per cent compared to the average": this non-binding electricity consumption reduction target applies from November 2022 until March 2023. The regulation also sets a binding target, valid from December 2022 until March 2023, of reducing gross electricity consumption by at least 5 per cent on average during peak hours (identified by each Member State) for the electricity system.
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:34 UTC.