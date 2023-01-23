Terna, national energy needs to decline slightly in 2022

(Alliance News) - In 2022, according to data from Terna Spa presented Monday, the company that operates the national transmission grid, Italy's electricity demand was 316.8 billion kWh, a figure down 1 percent from 2021.

Renewable sources covered a total of 31.1 percent of demand, recording, in particular, a marked decline in hydroelectric production. Also down was the IMCEI index: in fact, industrial consumption by so-called "energy-intensive" companies decreased by 5.4 percent compared to 2021.

The modest contraction in electricity demand recorded in 2022 is the result of a "two-speed" year, with positive trend changes in the first part of the year and negative ones starting in August, the consequence of a number of concomitant factors: the measures to curb electricity consumption implemented by citizens and businesses at the government's behest, the high prices that have characterized the energy markets, and the rather mild temperatures recorded in the fall and winter months.

On the generation side, the 38 percent contraction in hydroelectric generation, attributable to the long period of drought, was partially offset by the 6.1 percent increase in thermoelectric generation and, in particular, the increase in coal-fired generation as a result of the actions implemented by the government to deal with the gas crisis. Against this backdrop, the foreign balance remained largely unchanged compared to 2021, facing strong variability throughout the year due to price volatility in energy markets.

Italy's electricity demand was met 86 percent from domestic production and the remainder from the balance of energy traded with foreign countries. Net domestic production of 276.4 billion kWh was down 1.3 percent from 2021: photovoltaic sources were up 12 percent and thermoelectric 6.1 percent; hydro sources were down 38 percent, wind 1.8 percent and geothermal 1.6 percent.

Terna's stock closed Monday up 0.4 percent at EUR7.33 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.