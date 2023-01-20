Terna, new Roma Est - Frascati cable connection authorized

(Alliance News) - The Ministry of Environment and Energy Security has issued the authorization decree for Terna Spa's "Roma Est - ENEA Frascati" project, for which the company led by Stefano Donnarumma will invest more than EUR70 million.

As Terna recalled Friday, the project involves the construction of a series of works in the eastern quadrant of the Rome Metropolitan City necessary to meet the connection request received from ENEA.

In fact, the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development has submitted to Terna a request for a change of connection to the national transmission grid to feed a consumption plant located in the Frascati Research Center functional for the realization of the Divertor Tokamak Test, an experimental machine aimed at the production of renewable, safe and inexhaustible energy.

"In particular, the set of authorized interventions includes the construction of three new 150 kV power lines in fully buried cable for a total of about 40 km. For the three lines, Terna will use cables with XLPE insulation, a highly reliable, efficient and sustainable technology. The route of the future connections will run, almost entirely, along the existing road system," the soceity explained.

To ensure the power and continuity of supply required by ENEA, Terna will also build a new 150 kV Electricity Shunting Station, in the Municipality of Frascati, and adapt the existing "Roma Est" Station, in the Municipality of Gallicano nel Lazio. Once the works under the project are completed, the existing 150 kV overhead power line "ENEA Frascati RM - ENEA Frascati UT" of about 300 meters will be demolished.

The work will affect, in addition to Rome, the municipalities of Colonna, Frascati, Gallicano nel Lazio, Monte Compatri, Monte Porzio Catone and Zagarolo, all falling within the Metropolitan City of Rome.

Terna's stock closed Friday up 0.1 percent at EUR7.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

