TERNA: NEW DIRECTOR APPOINTED BY CO-OPTATION

Rome, 26 January 2022 - The Board of Directors of TERNA - Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. ("Terna" or the "Company"), chaired by Valentina Bosetti, met today to appoint by co-optation Mr Qinjing Shen as non-executive and non-independent director, following the opinion of the Appointments Committee and the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The appointment follows the resignation of Mr Yunpeng He, due to supervening professional commitments, who was elected by the Shareholders' meeting of 18 May 2020 and taken from the slate proposed by the shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A.

With the appointment of Qinjing Shen, current director of CDP Reti S.p.A., the Board of Directors of TERNA S.p.A. accepted the recommendation made by the shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A., which submitted the relative candidacy for independent evaluation by letter dated 13 January 2022.

The new director has accepted the appointment and will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting. He does not meet the independence requirements pursuant to Art. 15.4 of the TERNA's Governance Code and by-laws.

His profile is in line with the diversity policies adopted by TERNA S.p.A.

The Company wishes to specify that, to the best of its knowledge, the newly elected director Qinjing Shen does not hold any TERNA S.p.A. shares.

His curriculum vitae is available on the company website at www.terna.it.