  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Terna S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Terna: new director appointed by co-optation

01/26/2022 | 01:27pm EST
TERNA: NEW DIRECTOR APPOINTED BY CO-OPTATION

Rome, 26 January 2022 - The Board of Directors of TERNA - Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. ("Terna" or the "Company"), chaired by Valentina Bosetti, met today to appoint by co-optation Mr Qinjing Shen as non-executive and non-independent director, following the opinion of the Appointments Committee and the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The appointment follows the resignation of Mr Yunpeng He, due to supervening professional commitments, who was elected by the Shareholders' meeting of 18 May 2020 and taken from the slate proposed by the shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A.

With the appointment of Qinjing Shen, current director of CDP Reti S.p.A., the Board of Directors of TERNA S.p.A. accepted the recommendation made by the shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A., which submitted the relative candidacy for independent evaluation by letter dated 13 January 2022.

The new director has accepted the appointment and will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting. He does not meet the independence requirements pursuant to Art. 15.4 of the TERNA's Governance Code and by-laws.

His profile is in line with the diversity policies adopted by TERNA S.p.A.

The Company wishes to specify that, to the best of its knowledge, the newly elected director Qinjing Shen does not hold any TERNA S.p.A. shares.

His curriculum vitae is available on the company website at www.terna.it.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 568 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
Net income 2021 784 M 884 M 884 M
Net Debt 2021 9 953 M 11 222 M 11 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 13 707 M 15 462 M 15 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,21x
EV / Sales 2022 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 69,8%
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6,83 €
Average target price 7,02 €
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-3.99%15 462
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.56%147 356
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.46%78 719
ENEL S.P.A.-5.39%76 411
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.94%71 272
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.80%69 032