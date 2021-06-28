Log in
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/28 02:10:01 pm
6.391 EUR   +1.70%
01:44pTERNA : notification of share buy back, end of the program
PU
06/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CBRE, EasyJet, Ford Motor, Paramount, MetLife...
06/21TERNA : notification of share buy back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna: notification of share buy back, end of the program

06/28/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
TERNA: NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUY BACK

END OF THE PROGRAM

Rome, 28 June 2021 - Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (LEI code 8156009E94ED54DE7C31) has today announced that, in the period between 21/06/2021 and 23/06/2021, the Company bought on the automated share market, as part of the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2021, no. 480,392 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.024% of the Company's share capital) at a weighted average price of Euro 6.2889 per share, for a total of Euro 3,021,195.37.

The program is performed in accordance with the press release dispatched on 28 May 2021 about the launch of a treasury share purchase program supporting the Performance Share Plan 2021- 2025, as part of the abovementioned Annual Shareholders' Meeting resolution, as well as in accordance with the press releases dispatched on last 7,14 and 21 June 2021.

The transactions have been executed by Exane SA (LEI code 969500UP76J52A9OXU27).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions performed on the automated share market (Terna Ordinary Shares - ISIN IT0003242622) on a daily basis and, in the table, a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date

Quantity

Weighted Average

Equivalent

Price (Euro)

21/06/2021

206,100

6.3052

1,299,501.72 €

22/06/2021

136,400

6.3112

860,847.68 €

23/06/2021

137,892

6.2429

860,845.97 €

Within the programme, Terna purchased no. 1,569,292 treasury shares (equal to 0.078% of the share capital) for an aggregated amount of Euro 9,999,998.19.

Consequently, the Programme launched on 31 May 2021 has been closed, as the total maximum amount has been achieved accordingly to the press release dispatched on 28 May 2021.

In addition to the totally purchased shares, the Company holds a further 1,525,900 treasury shares already purchased during the 2020.

Therefore, now Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni directly holds a total of no 3,095,192 treasury shares, equal to 0.154% of the share capital.

The Company's subsidiaries do not hold treasury shares of the holding Terna in their portfolios.

* * *

2

TRANSACTION DATE

Hour

A/V

Currency

PRICE

SHARES

21/06/2021

07:00:45

A

EUR

6.33

833

21/06/2021

07:07:42

A

EUR

6.32

2,061

21/06/2021

07:15:30

A

EUR

6.31

1,023

21/06/2021

07:21:46

A

EUR

6.32

2,065

21/06/2021

07:35:41

A

EUR

6.31

1,800

21/06/2021

07:40:21

A

EUR

6.31

661

21/06/2021

07:41:06

A

EUR

6.31

1,412

21/06/2021

07:48:22

A

EUR

6.33

1,900

21/06/2021

07:48:22

A

EUR

6.33

2,044

21/06/2021

07:53:53

A

EUR

6.33

1,745

21/06/2021

07:54:27

A

EUR

6.33

1,247

21/06/2021

07:59:09

A

EUR

6.32

2,177

21/06/2021

08:03:24

A

EUR

6.31

1,196

21/06/2021

08:07:20

A

EUR

6.31

2,016

21/06/2021

08:08:45

A

EUR

6.30

1,645

21/06/2021

08:14:11

A

EUR

6.30

1,925

21/06/2021

08:19:05

A

EUR

6.29

1,953

21/06/2021

08:20:19

A

EUR

6.29

1,621

21/06/2021

08:23:17

A

EUR

6.29

865

21/06/2021

08:31:13

A

EUR

6.28

2,190

21/06/2021

08:36:46

A

EUR

6.29

2,069

21/06/2021

08:36:46

A

EUR

6.29

500

21/06/2021

08:36:46

A

EUR

6.29

1,560

21/06/2021

08:45:53

A

EUR

6.30

3,921

21/06/2021

08:57:05

A

EUR

6.30

4,387

21/06/2021

09:07:21

A

EUR

6.33

2,715

21/06/2021

09:15:11

A

EUR

6.32

536

21/06/2021

09:15:11

A

EUR

6.32

1,250

21/06/2021

09:15:11

A

EUR

6.32

500

21/06/2021

09:15:11

A

EUR

6.32

500

21/06/2021

09:15:11

A

EUR

6.32

491

21/06/2021

09:21:36

A

EUR

6.33

2,515

21/06/2021

09:29:25

A

EUR

6.32

2,383

21/06/2021

09:36:18

A

EUR

6.32

1

21/06/2021

09:36:18

A

EUR

6.32

656

21/06/2021

09:36:18

A

EUR

6.32

284

21/06/2021

09:36:18

A

EUR

6.32

643

21/06/2021

09:36:18

A

EUR

6.32

1,424

21/06/2021

09:36:18

A

EUR

6.32

150

21/06/2021

09:43:03

A

EUR

6.31

2,065

21/06/2021

09:51:49

A

EUR

6.32

246

21/06/2021

09:51:49

A

EUR

6.32

3,845

3

21/06/2021

10:03:30

A

EUR

6.32

500

21/06/2021

10:03:30

A

EUR

6.32

1,800

21/06/2021

10:03:30

A

EUR

6.32

500

21/06/2021

10:03:30

A

EUR

6.32

1,100

21/06/2021

10:03:30

A

EUR

6.32

255

21/06/2021

10:16:31

A

EUR

6.31

3,885

21/06/2021

10:23:55

A

EUR

6.30

1,213

21/06/2021

10:25:40

A

EUR

6.30

1,581

21/06/2021

10:34:54

A

EUR

6.30

1,922

21/06/2021

10:42:31

A

EUR

6.30

2,561

21/06/2021

10:48:35

A

EUR

6.30

1,100

21/06/2021

10:54:19

A

EUR

6.30

1,247

21/06/2021

10:54:52

A

EUR

6.30

988

21/06/2021

10:57:52

A

EUR

6.29

1,597

21/06/2021

11:08:41

A

EUR

6.29

1,912

21/06/2021

11:18:19

A

EUR

6.29

3,927

21/06/2021

11:33:34

A

EUR

6.28

2,312

21/06/2021

11:33:34

A

EUR

6.28

1,652

21/06/2021

11:42:25

A

EUR

6.28

1,406

21/06/2021

11:56:10

A

EUR

6.29

2,191

21/06/2021

11:56:10

A

EUR

6.29

637

21/06/2021

11:56:10

A

EUR

6.29

43

21/06/2021

11:56:10

A

EUR

6.29

997

21/06/2021

11:56:10

A

EUR

6.29

236

21/06/2021

12:04:48

A

EUR

6.30

3,937

21/06/2021

12:12:39

A

EUR

6.29

1,819

21/06/2021

12:21:14

A

EUR

6.30

1,723

21/06/2021

12:21:14

A

EUR

6.30

160

21/06/2021

12:25:02

A

EUR

6.30

1,627

21/06/2021

12:36:19

A

EUR

6.30

1,555

21/06/2021

12:36:19

A

EUR

6.30

1,479

21/06/2021

12:36:19

A

EUR

6.30

43

21/06/2021

12:36:19

A

EUR

6.30

784

21/06/2021

12:40:45

A

EUR

6.30

306

21/06/2021

12:40:45

A

EUR

6.30

1,241

21/06/2021

12:48:02

A

EUR

6.29

1,830

21/06/2021

12:49:33

A

EUR

6.29

1,444

21/06/2021

12:54:52

A

EUR

6.29

1,486

21/06/2021

12:56:23

A

EUR

6.29

1,163

21/06/2021

13:06:15

A

EUR

6.30

3,982

21/06/2021

13:09:26

A

EUR

6.29

1,114

21/06/2021

13:19:22

A

EUR

6.29

156

21/06/2021

13:19:22

A

EUR

6.29

716

4

21/06/2021

13:19:22

A

EUR

6.29

665

21/06/2021

13:19:22

A

EUR

6.29

1,081

21/06/2021

13:19:22

A

EUR

6.29

888

21/06/2021

13:28:26

A

EUR

6.29

57

21/06/2021

13:28:26

A

EUR

6.29

620

21/06/2021

13:28:26

A

EUR

6.29

568

21/06/2021

13:28:26

A

EUR

6.29

499

21/06/2021

13:28:26

A

EUR

6.29

2,066

21/06/2021

13:28:26

A

EUR

6.29

44

21/06/2021

13:28:26

A

EUR

6.29

467

21/06/2021

13:30:02

A

EUR

6.29

364

21/06/2021

13:31:41

A

EUR

6.30

403

21/06/2021

13:32:05

A

EUR

6.29

808

21/06/2021

13:33:23

A

EUR

6.29

587

21/06/2021

13:34:19

A

EUR

6.29

628

21/06/2021

13:37:41

A

EUR

6.29

645

21/06/2021

13:41:34

A

EUR

6.29

4,144

21/06/2021

13:48:36

A

EUR

6.30

3,648

21/06/2021

13:54:42

A

EUR

6.30

1,250

21/06/2021

13:54:42

A

EUR

6.30

500

21/06/2021

13:54:42

A

EUR

6.30

200

21/06/2021

13:54:42

A

EUR

6.30

778

21/06/2021

13:54:42

A

EUR

6.30

1,288

21/06/2021

13:57:18

A

EUR

6.30

727

21/06/2021

13:57:18

A

EUR

6.30

395

21/06/2021

14:01:13

A

EUR

6.30

651

21/06/2021

14:02:12

A

EUR

6.29

1,591

21/06/2021

14:04:59

A

EUR

6.29

1,420

21/06/2021

14:09:47

A

EUR

6.30

1,350

21/06/2021

14:09:47

A

EUR

6.30

1,755

21/06/2021

14:09:47

A

EUR

6.30

1,192

21/06/2021

14:17:20

A

EUR

6.30

208

21/06/2021

14:17:20

A

EUR

6.30

4,018

21/06/2021

14:23:03

A

EUR

6.29

1,139

21/06/2021

14:25:55

A

EUR

6.30

2,065

21/06/2021

14:25:55

A

EUR

6.30

430

21/06/2021

14:25:55

A

EUR

6.30

78

21/06/2021

14:27:14

A

EUR

6.30

1,511

21/06/2021

14:29:54

A

EUR

6.30

1,076

21/06/2021

14:29:54

A

EUR

6.30

18

21/06/2021

14:35:00

A

EUR

6.31

2,367

21/06/2021

14:35:00

A

EUR

6.31

1,646

21/06/2021

14:35:00

A

EUR

6.31

397

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:43:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 572 M 3 070 M 3 070 M
Net income 2021 783 M 935 M 935 M
Net Debt 2021 9 860 M 11 767 M 11 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 12 621 M 15 059 M 15 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,74x
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 814
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,28 €
Average target price 6,59 €
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.0.54%15 074
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.26%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-3.23%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.50%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.91%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%65 138