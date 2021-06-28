Terna: notification of share buy back, end of the program
06/28/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
TERNA: NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUY BACK
END OF THE PROGRAM
Rome, 28 June 2021 - Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (LEI code 8156009E94ED54DE7C31) has today announced that, in the period between 21/06/2021 and 23/06/2021, the Company bought on the automated share market, as part of the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2021, no. 480,392 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.024% of the Company's share capital) at a weighted average price of Euro 6.2889 per share, for a total of Euro 3,021,195.37.
The program is performed in accordance with the press release dispatched on 28 May 2021 about the launch of a treasury share purchase program supporting the Performance Share Plan 2021- 2025, as part of the abovementioned Annual Shareholders' Meeting resolution, as well as in accordance with the press releases dispatched on last 7,14 and 21 June 2021.
The transactions have been executed by Exane SA (LEI code 969500UP76J52A9OXU27).
Here below a breakdown of the transactions performed on the automated share market (Terna Ordinary Shares - ISIN IT0003242622) on a daily basis and, in the table, a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:
* * *
5
