Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:02 2022-09-19 am EDT
7.073 EUR   -0.63%
08:40aTERNA : one thousand new trees in the Piedmont Po protected areas
PU
09/13TERNA : electricity consumption down by 2.6% in August
PU
08/22TERNA : electricity demand grew by 2.2% in July
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terna: one thousand new trees in the Piedmont Po protected areas

09/19/2022 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERNA: ONE THOUSAND NEW TREES IN THE PIEDMONT PO

PROTECTED AREAS

The Company has committed to reducing its CO2 emissions by approximately 30%

by 2030 compared to 2019 levels

Rome, 19 September 2022 - Terna, in collaboration with AzzeroCO2, has successfully planted 1,000 trees in the Piedmont Po protected areas in Trino, Italy, in the province of Vercelli. The reforestation project will restore the local biodiversity in the area, which has been depleted by the many transformational interventions on the natural environment by humans and by the presence of invasive plant species. At the same time, the project will also help to reduce hydro-geological risk by stabilising and consolidating the soil.

The project will be very beneficial to the environment and ecosystems of the Piedmont Po protected areas and will help to grow the natural heritage. The plants selected for the project are native tree species adapted to the climate of the region, including European white elm, field maple, European ash and European hornbeam. The area is of major naturalistic interest and is also home to many species of bird, including colonies of grey heron, black-crowned night heron, and little egret.

The initiative is part of the Mosaico Verde reforestation campaign developed and promoted by AzzeroCO2 and Legambiente. Terna is supporting the project to consolidate its commitment to the conservation and enhancement of the landscape. In line with its company strategy, aimed at combining investments and sustainability as a driving force for growth and value creation, the company led by Stefano Donnarumma has undertaken to cut its CO2 emissions by approximately 30% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. The CO2 reduction plan will make it possible to prevent the release of about 460 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere per year.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
08:40aTERNA : one thousand new trees in the Piedmont Po protected areas
PU
09/13TERNA : electricity consumption down by 2.6% in August
PU
08/22TERNA : electricity demand grew by 2.2% in July
PU
08/10Moody's Cuts Enel, Eight Other Italian Utility Groups' Outlook To Negative
MT
07/29TERNA : S&P confirms the long-term rating and revises the outlook
PU
07/29TERNA : documentation about Half-Year Report at 30 June 2022 filed
PU
07/28TERNA S P A : 1H 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, H1 2022 Earnings Call, J..
CI
07/28TERNA S P A : Results as of 30 June 2022 approved
PU
07/28Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Reports Earnings Results for the Se..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 714 M 2 719 M 2 719 M
Net income 2022 801 M 803 M 803 M
Net Debt 2022 10 162 M 10 184 M 10 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 14 276 M 14 307 M 14 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
EV / Sales 2023 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 315
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7,12 €
Average target price 7,40 €
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.0.06%14 307
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.18%166 594
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.64%82 117
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.15%81 701
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.88%67 283
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.49%66 056