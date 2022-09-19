TERNA: ONE THOUSAND NEW TREES IN THE PIEDMONT PO

PROTECTED AREAS

The Company has committed to reducing its CO2 emissions by approximately 30%

by 2030 compared to 2019 levels

Rome, 19 September 2022 - Terna, in collaboration with AzzeroCO2, has successfully planted 1,000 trees in the Piedmont Po protected areas in Trino, Italy, in the province of Vercelli. The reforestation project will restore the local biodiversity in the area, which has been depleted by the many transformational interventions on the natural environment by humans and by the presence of invasive plant species. At the same time, the project will also help to reduce hydro-geological risk by stabilising and consolidating the soil.

The project will be very beneficial to the environment and ecosystems of the Piedmont Po protected areas and will help to grow the natural heritage. The plants selected for the project are native tree species adapted to the climate of the region, including European white elm, field maple, European ash and European hornbeam. The area is of major naturalistic interest and is also home to many species of bird, including colonies of grey heron, black-crowned night heron, and little egret.

The initiative is part of the Mosaico Verde reforestation campaign developed and promoted by AzzeroCO2 and Legambiente. Terna is supporting the project to consolidate its commitment to the conservation and enhancement of the landscape. In line with its company strategy, aimed at combining investments and sustainability as a driving force for growth and value creation, the company led by Stefano Donnarumma has undertaken to cut its CO2 emissions by approximately 30% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. The CO2 reduction plan will make it possible to prevent the release of about 460 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere per year.