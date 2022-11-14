Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:37 2022-11-14 am EST
7.212 EUR   +1.98%
06:22aTerna : opening of the Tyrrhenian Lab, a centre of excellence to support the country's energy transition
PU
11/09Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/09Terna S P A : 9M 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terna: opening of the Tyrrhenian Lab, a centre of excellence to support the country's energy transition

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERNA: OPENING OF THE TYRRHENIAN LAB, A CENTRE OF

EXCELLENCE TO SUPPORT THE COUNTRY'S ENERGY

TRANSITION

The first Master's Degree course begins for the 45 selected students at the Cagliari, Palermo and

Salerno campuses: at the centre, technological and digital skills for the management of the

electricity system are being fostered

170 applications in just two months: at the end of the course, the students will be hired at the

relevant local branches

The company led by Stefano Donnarumma is set to invest €100 million in the project over the next

5 years

Rome, 14 November 2022 - With events organised simultaneously at the Universities of Cagliari, Palermo and Salerno, Terna has officially launched the Tyrrhenian Lab. This marks the beginning of the three 2nd-level Master's Degree courses promoted as part of the project, in which the Italian national electricity grid operator will invest €100 million over the next 5 years.

Present in Salerno were Terna's Chief Executive Officer Stefano Donnarumma and the Rector of the University, Prof. Vincenzo Loia; in Palermo were Terna's Chairwoman Valentina Bosetti and the Rector of the University, Prof. Massimo Midiri; while in Cagliari, finally, were Francesco Del Pizzo, who is Terna's Head of Grid and Dispatching Development Strategies as well as the Chairman and Scientific Coordinator of the Tyrrhenian Lab, and the Rector of the University, Prof. Francesco Mola.

The Tyrrhenian Lab is a training centre of excellence to foster the technological and digital skills essential for managing the electricity system and accelerating the energy transition process. It is spread across the three cities where the undersea cables of the Tyrrhenian Link will land: one of Italy's main infrastructural works and crucial to the development and security of its electricity system.

At the end of the 12-month Master's course, which aims to produce new professionals who will have managerial, engineering, IT and statistical expertise, the 45 selected students will be hired in Terna's local branches and can begin work as: experts on algorithms and models for the electricity market; experts on analysis and regulation systems; experts on the management of equipment in the field; experts on Substation Automation Systems (SASs); and experts on Substation IoT Systems.

"The energy transition is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Today, we can finally see our initiative begin to bear fruit with a project that looks to the near future by placing our trust in young people. We are delighted to be able to count on three prestigious universities in setting out on this shared journey of growth, both for Terna and for the young people gathered here today. We need people who know how to handle the transition and who are capable of recognising the needs of a sector readying itself for radical changes, in which the process of gradual decarbonisation will be one of the key elements", declared Valentina Bosetti, Chairwoman of Terna.

"The Tyrrhenian Lab is a sustainable project, which will boost the entire electricity system and bring added value to the South of Italy. At their fullest, at least 200 people will work in the campuses of the Tyrrhenian Lab, with a further 1,000 professionals indirectly involved", announced Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of Terna. "With the opening of this important training centre of excellence, Terna is reaffirming its commitment to developing the highly specialised skills which will help the system to shift gears while following what we believe to be the fundamental necessities: bold investments in renewables, networks, and the storage of electrical energy".

In just two months, between 18 July and 18 September, and despite the summer holidays, no fewer than 170 applications were received. Of these, 45% were for Cagliari, 31% for Salerno and 24% for Palermo. Women were well represented among the total applications received, making up around 21%, higher than the average proportion for engineering faculties.

Energy Engineering was the most common degree among candidates (23%), followed by Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Finally, the Tyrrhenian Lab even attracted the attention of students from universities other than the three directly involved: in fact, applications were also received from graduates of the Federico II University in Naples, the Politecnico di Torino and La Sapienza in Rome.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
06:22aTerna : opening of the Tyrrhenian Lab, a centre of excellence to support the country's ene..
PU
11/09Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Reports Earnings Results for the Ni..
CI
11/09Terna S P A : 9M 2022 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
11/09Transcript : Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, Nine Months..
CI
11/08Terna Secures Initial $500 Million Loan from European Investment Bank for Italian Power..
MT
10/31Terna S P A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
10/28Terna : during the 7 months of daylight saving time, the Italian electricity system saved ..
PU
10/24Terna S P A : signs joint development agreement with Meridiam and Boundless Energy for the..
PU
10/20Terna : project begins for replanting of Posidonia oceanica in the Gulf of Follonica, in t..
PU
10/06Terna S P A : signs partnership with Stanford University to accelerate the clean energy tr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 754 M 2 845 M 2 845 M
Net income 2022 832 M 859 M 859 M
Net Debt 2022 10 322 M 10 661 M 10 661 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 14 184 M 14 650 M 14 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
EV / Sales 2023 9,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7,07 €
Average target price 7,14 €
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-0.59%14 650
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.76%165 551
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.28%73 287
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.09%70 797
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.58%67 011
ENEL S.P.A.-28.36%52 969