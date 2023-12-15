(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced on Friday that the 220-kV fully underground cable power line connecting Italy and Austria has gone into operation. The total investment for the work carried out by Terna was EUR80 million.

The link, Terna says, runs 28 km along the Italian-Austrian border and connects the power stations of Glorenza in the province of Bolzano and Nauders, the first Austrian town after the Resia Pass Alpine crossing.

The work allows the two countries to increase by 300 MW the electricity import interchange capacity, doubling the current one, promoting greater integration of renewable sources and increasing the reliability of the electricity grid in the areas involved.

Terna trades in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR7.61 per share.

