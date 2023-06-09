Terna renews EUR9 billion EMTN program

(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced that it has renewed its EUR9.00 billion Euro Medium Term Note bond issue program as the maximum amount that can be subscribed.

IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and UniCredit Spa acted as joint arrangers of the program, which has been rated 'BBB+/A-2' by S&P and '(P)Baa2 /(P)P-2' by Moody's.

Terna's stock closed Thursday up 0.5 percent at EUR7.95 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

