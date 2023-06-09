Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-08 am EDT
7.950 EUR    0.00%
01:32aTerna renews EUR9 billion EMTN program
AN
06/07Eni, Plenitude's battery plant in Sardinia goes into operation
AN
06/06Terna S P A : Allegato 3F - Schema di comunicazione delle operazioni sui titoli dell'emittente - maggio 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna renews EUR9 billion EMTN program

06/09/2023 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Terna Spa announced that it has renewed its EUR9.00 billion Euro Medium Term Note bond issue program as the maximum amount that can be subscribed.

IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and UniCredit Spa acted as joint arrangers of the program, which has been rated 'BBB+/A-2' by S&P and '(P)Baa2 /(P)P-2' by Moody's.

Terna's stock closed Thursday up 0.5 percent at EUR7.95 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.00% 2.324 Real-time Quote.11.84%
TERNA S.P.A. 0.00% 7.95 Real-time Quote.15.22%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.00% 18.658 Real-time Quote.40.58%
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
01:32aTerna renews EUR9 billion EMTN program
AN
06/07Eni, Plenitude's battery plant in Sardinia goes into operation
AN
06/06Terna S P A : Allegato 3F - Schema di comunicazione delle operazioni sui titoli dell'emitt..
PU
06/05Mib bullish; Saudis cut oil production
AN
06/02Milan sprints to 27,000; Saipem leads list
AN
06/02Lists continue in green; purchases on Saipem
AN
05/24Enel Affirms Commitment to Shutting Down Coal-fired Power Plants in Italy
MT
05/22Mib bullish; focus on U.S. debt
AN
05/19Europeans up; Bullish prisms among PMIs.
AN
05/19Terna, electricity consumption fell in April
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 042 M 3 278 M 3 278 M
Net income 2023 865 M 932 M 932 M
Net Debt 2023 10 609 M 11 430 M 11 430 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 4,27%
Capitalization 15 945 M 17 180 M 17 180 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,73x
EV / Sales 2024 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 601
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,95 €
Average target price 7,61 €
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppina di Foggia Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Igor de Biasio Chairman
Enrico Senatore Head-Technology & Process Systems
Claudia Palazzolo Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.15.22%17 180
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.22%150 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.49%77 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.79%76 470
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.09%70 569
ENEL S.P.A.19.52%65 388
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer