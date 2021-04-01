TERNA: SHOWTIME FOR THE CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

CAMPAIGN "DRIVING ENERGY" ON TV

Italy's electricity grid operator describes its role in the service of its country in a new advert

Over 5,000 energy professionals for ecological transition

Rome, 1 April 2021 - 15 years after Terna's last and, up until now, only commercial, which at the time was for its IPO, Italy's high-voltage electricity grid operator is returning to television with an institutional advert which will be broadcast on the La7 channel from 4 to 17 April.

The 30-second video tells Italians about the role played by the largest independent energy transmission operator in Europe, the leader in the Italian electricity system and in ecological transition: the advertisement signs off with "Driving Energy", the institutional tagline adopted by Terna following the presentation of the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan, which sets out investments of €8.9 billion to serve Italy.

The creative concept was the work of the group's External Relations, Institutional Affairs and Sustainability Department, led by Stefano Donnarumma. The heart of the campaign depicts Terna's resources and values through images: the national electricity grid with 74,669 km of power lines, 5,000 professionals dedicated to energy and sustainability, and a strategic vision of Italy and the Italian System.

The advertisement, produced by DLVBBDO, is scheduled to air during television news magazines on the LA7 channel, including the programme 8 e ½, the newscasts presented by Enrico Mentana, and Omnibus. The dynamics of the video consist of a back-and-forth between the narrator, who emphasises the role of the Italian electricity grid operator, and what appears on the screen, which reinforces a solid, concrete image through numbers related to Terna's activities.

"Because energy is a right for everyone. And it is our duty, everyday": this is how the communication campaign concludes following the evocative 3D images which highlight a commitment to creating a link between the Community, the Nation, and Terna in working together to achieve the ambitious targets of Terna's 2021-2025 Industrial Plan and of an ecological transition for an increasingly sustainable, decarbonised future.