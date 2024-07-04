(Alliance News) - Terna Spa on Thursday signed an ESG-linked Credit Facility Agreement with UniCredit Spa for a total amount of EUR200 million.

The credit facility will have a total term of five years, with an interest rate also linked to Terna's performance on specific environmental, social and governance indicators.

"This credit line allows Terna to be able to count on liquidity adequate to its financial strength and confirms the group's constant commitment to introducing a business model oriented to increasingly consolidate sustainability as a strategic lever for the creation of value for all its stakeholders," reads the note released by the company.

On Thursday, Terna closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR7.31 per share, while UniCredit ended up 1.8 percent at EUR37.02 per share.

