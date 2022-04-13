TERNA: THE AUTHORISATION PROCESS FOR THE RATIONALISATION

OF THE VILLANOVA (PE)-GISSI (CH) POWER LINE HAS BEGUN

The project, in which Terna will invest around €17 million, will free up an area of the municipality of Cepagatti (PE) where buildings for residential, industrial and business use are located

Rome, 13 April 2022 - Following the Ministry of Ecological Transition's initiation of the authorisation process for the project to rationalise the Villanova-Gissi power line in the municipalities of Cepagatti, in the province of Pescara, and Chieti, Terna is to publish a notice listing the plots of land relating to areas potentially affected by the new works.

The project consists of altering the power line's current route and, thanks to the relocation of one stretch of the infrastructure, will free up an area of the municipality of Cepagatti - the business zone of Vallemare, the districts/areas of Sborgia, Palozzo and Villareia - where buildings for residential, industrial and business use are located.

The rationalisation operation will not only enable urban development in the territory by doing so, but will also improve the reliability and quality of local electricity services.

The project, in which Terna will invest around €17 million, is the result of dialogue and consultation between Terna and the local institutions between 2018 and 2020.

Once the authorisation decree has been obtained, it will take about two years for the work to be completed.

Terna's 2021-2025 "Driving Energy" Business Plan sets out a commitment of around €350 million in Abruzzo to develop and increase the resilience of the regional electricity grid as part of the energy transition promoted by the company.

The creation of the infrastructures will employ more than 90 companies and 360 workers and engineers engaged in construction site activities and work in factories, in addition to more than 40 technical studios and professionals. Terna, which has 56 people working daily on the development and maintenance of the regional electricity grid, manages over 2,300 km of high and extra-high-voltage power lines and 22 electrical substations in Abruzzo.