TERNA: THE UPDATE OF THE 2021-2025 INDUSTRIAL PLAN WILL BE

PRESENTED ON 24 MARCH

Rome, 7 March 2022 - Terna S.p.A. ("Terna") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the update of the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan will take place on 24 March 2022.

A conference call for the presentation to the market is scheduled after the meeting of the Board of Directors, at 11:30 am CET, and it will be accessible on the corporate website www.terna.it.