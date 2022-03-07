TERNA: THE UPDATE OF THE 2021-2025 INDUSTRIAL PLAN WILL BE
PRESENTED ON 24 MARCH
Rome, 7 March 2022 - Terna S.p.A. ("Terna") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the update of the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan will take place on 24 March 2022.
A conference call for the presentation to the market is scheduled after the meeting of the Board of Directors, at 11:30 am CET, and it will be accessible on the corporate website www.terna.it.
Disclaimer
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:29:04 UTC.