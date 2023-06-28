TERNA: TWO NEW PROJECTS TO MODERNISE THE

PALERMO-CATANIA RAILWAY LINE

Terna will invest a total of approximately €28 million in the project

Rome, 28 June 2023 - Following the launch by the Sicily Region of the authorisation procedure for the national transmission grid works necessary to improve the speed of the railway line between Palermo and Catania, Terna has published the notice identifying the plots of land potentially impacted by the project.

Specifically, the works, in which the company led by Giuseppina Di Foggia will invest a total of approximately €28 million, involve the construction of a new electrical substation at Villarosa (EN) and the relative cable connection to the electrical substation at Enna. Terna has developed and released the general minimum technical connection solutions approved by RFI for the project, which will help to modernise the "Palermo-Catania" railway line and support sustainable mobility and regional development.

The planning documents will be available for consultation at the offices of the Sicily Region, the Department of Energy and Public Utilities and at the Municipalities of Enna (EN) and Calascibetta (EN). Written observations may be submitted to the Sicily Region and, for information purposes, to Terna within 30 days of publication of the notice.

In its 2023 Development Plan, Terna - which operates over 4,500 km of high- and extra-high-voltage power lines and 78 electricity substations across the region - has allocated investments of € 3.2 billion to Sicily over the next 10 years, making it the priority investment region in Italy.