TERNA: TWO ONLINE EVENTS TO PRESENT THE NEW UNDERGROUND

LAION-CORVARA CONNECTION IN THE PROVINCE OF BOLZANO

The online meetings will take place on 19 and 20 January starting at 17:00

The project in which Terna will invest €34 million will ensure full energy security

during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Rome, 17 January 2022 - The information meetings organised by Terna, the national electricity grid management company, will take place on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 January to present the new electrical cable connection between Laion and Corvara to the citizens of the municipalities of Laion, Ortisei, Castelrotto, Santa Cristina Val Gardena, Selva Val Gardena and Corvara in Badia in the autonomous province of Bolzano.

The two online events, which will start at 17:00 on the Teams platform in compliance with the precautionary rules dictated by the pandemic, will be an opportunity to expand on the details of the new project and for everyone taking part to ask general interest questions related to the new infrastructure and make any suggestions and observations to the Terna technicians that will also be taking part.

The meetings with the citizens are the next stage in a fruitful participatory planning process undertaken by Terna, in coordination with the autonomous province of Bolzano, with the community. In fact, in recent months, during the technical discussions launched with all the municipalities concerned, it has been possible to define the best construction and location solutions with the aim of launching authorisation for a strategic project for the entire Alto Adige region.

The new power line, for which Terna will invest €34 million, will be 23 kilometres long and entirely underground, with a reduced impact on the landscape and will follow the main road network (SS242 and SS243) for most of its route. It is a project that will increase the sustainability, resilience and efficiency of the provincial electricity service, especially in an area heavily impacted in recent years by extreme weather events. Additionally, this project will be functional in guaranteeing complete energy security for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

All the information needed to participate in the web meetings as well as the project documentation is available on the Terna website: www.terna.it