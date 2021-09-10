Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Terna S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna: works to modernise the Bolano-Paradiso power line in Sicily have been authorised

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
TERNA: WORKS TO MODERNISE THE "BOLANO-PARADISO" POWER

LINE IN SICILY HAVE BEEN AUTHORISED

An investment of approximately €38 million is planned: 2.7 km of overhead line and the

"Paradiso" substation have been decommissioned

The project is part of the planned works for upgrading the "Sorgente-Rizziconi" power line,

eith the aim of encouraging the development of renewable sources

Rome, 9 September 2021 - The Ministry of Ecological Transition signed the authorization decree to modernise the current 380 kV "Bolano-Paradiso" power line, which dates back to the 1980s and is located in the provinces of Messina and Reggio Calabria, and for the construction of the new substation in Contrada Annunziata, also in the province of Messina.

The project, in which Terna will invest approximately €38 million, concerns the Sicilian section of the power line and involves the decommissioning of roughly 2.7 km of overhead lines currently located in close proximity to residential buildings - with the consequent demolition of four pylons - for the construction of a new 3.4 km underground cable which will run along the existing road network, between the landing point in Sicily and the switching station.

The existing power line consists of a cable duct with liquid oil insulation that will be replaced with a new, more technologically advanced cable.

At the same time, Terna will decommission the "Paradiso" overhead power lines/cable switching station in favour of a new substation called "Annunziata", named after the place where it will be located.

Following this project, the new 'Bolano-Paradiso 2' connection, which is part of the 2021 Development Plan for the national electricity grid with a total investment of €100 million, will allow the exchange of electricity between the island and the continent to be increased to a total of 2000 MW, benefiting the development of renewable sources envisaged in Southern Italy.

These works are part of the broader "Sorgente-Rizziconi" project, which also includes the undersea cable between Sicily and Calabria, operational since 2016 with the aim of increasing the safety of the Sicilian electricity grid, strengthening its interconnections with the Continent, and to achieving greater integration of renewable plants.

Terna, which manages over 4,500 km of high and extra-high-voltage power lines and 75 electrical substations in the region, as part of its 2021-2025 "Driving Energy" Business Plan, will invest over €1.7 billion in Sicily to develop the local electricity grid and increase its resilience in the context of the energy transition promoted by the company. The planned works will involve a total of 500 companies and 2000 workers and technicians.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
