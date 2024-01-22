Solar panel production rose to 30.6 Terawatt hours (TWh) while wind farms produced 23.4 TWh, Terna said. It added that all renewable sources, including hydroelectric plants, covered nearly 37% of electricity demand, up from 31% in 2022.
Newly-installed renewable capacity rose by 5.8 gigawatt (GW), signalling a big jump compared with 2022 when new additions in green capacity were equal to 2.7 GW, the grid operator said.
In 2023 power consumption in the country fell 2.8% year-on-year, to 306.1 billion kWh, Terna added.
