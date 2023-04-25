Ternium Argentina S A : Docunento de Información Financiera

TERNIUM ARGENTINA S.A. Guillermo Etchepareborda Investor Relations / Responsable de Relaciones con el Mercado +54 (11) 4018 8252 ar.ternium.com Ternium Argentina files with BYMA and CNV first quarter of 2023 financial reports Buenos Aires, April 25, 2023 - Ternium Argentina S.A. (BYMA: TXAR) filed today with Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) and Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV), its financial reports for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium Argentina's operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and presented in Argentine Pesos (ARP) and metric tons. Summary Ternium Argentina's steel shipments in the first quarter of 2023 were 561,000 tons, down 6% compared to those in the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly reflecting seasonally lower shipments in the Argentine market. Compared to the prior-year same quarter, steel shipments in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 2% on lower exports, as the company adjusted the import of supplies to stipulated limits, partially offset by slightly higher volumes in the local market. Shipments in the Argentine market in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 97% of total sales. Ternium Argentina's consolidated net result in the first quarter of 2023 was a gain of ARP50.3 billion, including operating income of ARP43.4 billion on a sales margin of 26%. Ternium Argentina's capital outlays in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets were ARP4.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Among the works completed during the period, of note were the new equalization and sedimentation pools in the San Nicolás unit, aimed at optimizing processing and incorporating state-of-the-art technology in the treatment of process water. The company is implementing an ambitious medium-term investment plan focused on environmental and health performance improvements, and the development of a new wind farm in Olavarría. Outlook In the second quarter of 2023, Ternium Argentina's shipments are expected to increase moderately mainly reflecting higher sales in the Argentine market, following a seasonal decrease in the first quarter of the year. Export volumes are expected to remain at relatively low levels.

Among steel consuming sectors, vehicle exports, mining activity and infrastructure investment in connection with the development of Vaca Muerta continue to depict favorable performances. A dwindling agribusinesses output, due to an intense draught, is expected to negatively affect activity levels at related sectors and the country's trade balance. These circumstances, as well as the high level of uncertainty in connection with the performance of the country's main macroeconomic variables, could negatively affect steel demand in the future. The price of diverse imported inputs used by the steel industry continued fluctuating at relatively high levels in 2023. The markets of these inputs are expected to remain pressured, mainly in consideration of an increased level of activity in China. Moreover, the company will continue developing its medium-term investment plan, focused on environment and safety projects and the construction of a new wind farm in Olavarría. Analysis of First Quarter of 2023 Results 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022 Shipments (tons) 560,700 598,700 569,600 Net sales (ARP million) 165,532 153,834 92,904.0 Operating result (ARP million) 43,447 36,579 19,017.0 Financial result (ARP million) 5,838 (622) (3,655.0) Equity result (ARP million) 15,865 (27,532) 14,922.0 Net result (ARP million) 50,349 (10,543) 28,533.0 Per share net result1 (ARP) 11.15 (2.33) 6.32 Net result in the first quarter of 2023 was a gain of ARP50.3 billion, equivalent to a per share net gain1 of ARP11.15. Net sales in the first quarter of 2023 were ARP165.5 billion, compared to net sales of ARP92.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Shipments were 560,700 tons in the first quarter of 2023, an 8,900-ton decrease compared to shipment levels in the prior-year first quarter. Total shipments Domestic shipments Export shipments Thousand tons 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Hot rolled 219.4 224.6 208.3 199.2 11.1 25.4 Cold rolled 108.5 110.8 106.3 104.2 2.3 6.6 Coated & other 208.4 224.8 206.8 221.7 1.6 3.2 Semi-finished 24.4 9.3 24.4 9.3 - - Total 560.7 569.6 545.7 534.4 15.0 35.2 1 Per share net result was calculated based on 4.517.094.023 shares issued and outstanding during the period.

Ternium Argentina's shipments in the domestic Argentine market were 545,700 tons in the first quarter of 2023, a 11,300-ton increase compared to shipment levels during the first quarter of 2022, including a 15,100-ton increase in semi-finished product shipments. Exports totaled 15,000 tons in the first quarter of 2023, a 20,200-ton decrease compared to shipment levels during the first quarter of 2022. Of the exports in the first quarter of 2023, 98% were shipped to South and Central America, with 2% shipped to Europe and other destinations. Cost of sales in the first quarter of 2023 totaled ARP108.1 billion, a ARP42.0 billion increase compared to the ARP66.0 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022, due to higher cost per ton, partially offset by lower shipments. Of note in the cost per ton change were higher costs of raw materials and other inputs, an increase in labor, maintenance and services costs, and higher depreciations and amortizations. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the first quarter of 2023 totaled ARP14.3 billion, with an 8.6% SG&A expense to net sales ratio, compared to ARP7.9 billion expense recorded in the first quarter of 2022, with a ratio of 8.5%. Financial net results in the first quarter of 2023 were a gain of ARP5.8 billion, compared to a loss of ARP3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Net interest results during the first quarter of 2023 were a gain of ARP2.3 billion, compared to a gain of ARP1.9 billion in the prior-year first quarter. Changes in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a net gain of ARP3.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, due to an increase in the value of investments, while in the first quarter of 2022 it resulted in a net loss of ARP1.8 billion. Net foreign exchange results were a gain of ARP248 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of ARP3.7 billion in the prior-year same period. The equity in the result of associated companies in the first quarter of 2023 was a gain of ARP15.9 billion, on a gain in the investment in Ternium México of ARP14.9 billion and a gain in the investment in Usiminas of ARP975 million. In the first quarter of 2022, the equity in the result of associated companies was a gain of ARP14.9 billion. Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023 was ARP14.8 billion, compared to income tax expense of ARP1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Cash Flow and Liquidity Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was ARP50.2 billion. Working capital decreased ARP5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023 due to an aggregate ARP6.5 billion net increase in accounts payable and other liabilities and a ARP2.7 billion decrease in inventories, partially offset by an aggregate ARP3.6 billion increase in trade and other receivables. Of note in the inventory value decrease in the period were a lower value of raw materials and steel products, partially offset by an increase in their volumes. Cash flow related to capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 totaled ARP4.8 billion. Borrowings increased ARP240 million in the period, and payments of leasing liabilities were ARP468 million. Ternium Argentina invested ARP47.0 billion in securities in the first quarter of 2023.

Consolidated condensed interim income statement ARP million 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Net sales 165,532 92,904 Cost of sales (108,058) (66,014) Gross profit 57,474 26,890 Selling, general and administrative expenses (14,297) (7,933) Other operating (expenses) income, net 270 60 Operating income 43,447 19,017 Financial expense (362) (148) Financial income 2,647 2,011 Other financial income (expense), net 3,553 (5,518) Result of the equity in associated companies 15,865 14,922 Income before income tax expense 65,150 30,284 Income tax expense (14,801) (1,751) Profit for the period 50,349 28,533