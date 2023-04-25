Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Ternium Argentina S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXAR   ARSIDE010029

TERNIUM ARGENTINA S.A.

(TXAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
325.50 ARS   +2.20%
05:06pTernium Argentina S A : Docunento de Información Financiera
PU
03/30Ternium Argentina S.A. (BASE:TXAR, Ternium Investments S.À R.L. and Confab Industrial S.A. agreed to acquire a 8.210787823127871% stake in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (BOVESPA:USIM5) from Mitsubishi Corporation (TSE:8058), Nippon Steel Corporation (TSE:5401) ..
CI
02/14Ternium Argentina S.A. to Invest Approximately $160 Million to Build a New Wind Farm in Argentina
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ternium Argentina S A : Docunento de Información Financiera

04/25/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
TERNIUM ARGENTINA S.A.

Guillermo Etchepareborda

Investor Relations / Responsable de Relaciones con el Mercado

+54 (11) 4018 8252 ar.ternium.com

Ternium Argentina files with BYMA and CNV first quarter of 2023 financial reports

Buenos Aires, April 25, 2023 - Ternium Argentina S.A. (BYMA: TXAR) filed today with Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) and Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV), its financial reports for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium Argentina's operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and presented in Argentine Pesos (ARP) and metric tons.

Summary

Ternium Argentina's steel shipments in the first quarter of 2023 were 561,000 tons, down 6% compared to those in the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly reflecting seasonally lower shipments in the Argentine market. Compared to the prior-year same quarter, steel shipments in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 2% on lower exports, as the company adjusted the import of supplies to stipulated limits, partially offset by slightly higher volumes in the local market. Shipments in the Argentine market in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 97% of total sales. Ternium Argentina's consolidated net result in the first quarter of 2023 was a gain of ARP50.3 billion, including operating income of ARP43.4 billion on a sales margin of 26%.

Ternium Argentina's capital outlays in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets were ARP4.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Among the works completed during the period, of note were the new equalization and sedimentation pools in the San Nicolás unit, aimed at optimizing processing and incorporating state-of-the-art technology in the treatment of process water. The company is implementing an ambitious medium-term investment plan focused on environmental and health performance improvements, and the development of a new wind farm in Olavarría.

Outlook

In the second quarter of 2023, Ternium Argentina's shipments are expected to increase moderately mainly reflecting higher sales in the Argentine market, following a seasonal decrease in the first quarter of the year. Export volumes are expected to remain at relatively low levels.

Among steel consuming sectors, vehicle exports, mining activity and infrastructure investment in connection with the development of Vaca Muerta continue to depict favorable performances. A dwindling agribusinesses output, due to an intense draught, is expected to negatively affect activity levels at related sectors and the country's trade balance. These circumstances, as well as the high level of uncertainty in connection with the performance of the country's main macroeconomic variables, could negatively affect steel demand in the future.

The price of diverse imported inputs used by the steel industry continued fluctuating at relatively high levels in 2023. The markets of these inputs are expected to remain pressured, mainly in consideration of an increased level of activity in China. Moreover, the company will continue developing its medium-term investment plan, focused on environment and safety projects and the construction of a new wind farm in Olavarría.

Analysis of First Quarter of 2023 Results

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

1Q 2022

Shipments (tons)

560,700

598,700

569,600

Net sales (ARP million)

165,532

153,834

92,904.0

Operating result (ARP million)

43,447

36,579

19,017.0

Financial result (ARP million)

5,838

(622)

(3,655.0)

Equity result (ARP million)

15,865

(27,532)

14,922.0

Net result (ARP million)

50,349

(10,543)

28,533.0

Per share net result1 (ARP)

11.15

(2.33)

6.32

Net result in the first quarter of 2023 was a gain of ARP50.3 billion, equivalent to a per share net gain1 of ARP11.15.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2023 were ARP165.5 billion, compared to net sales of ARP92.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Shipments were 560,700 tons in the first quarter of 2023, an 8,900-ton decrease compared to shipment levels in the prior-year first quarter.

Total shipments

Domestic shipments

Export shipments

Thousand tons

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

Hot rolled

219.4

224.6

208.3

199.2

11.1

25.4

Cold rolled

108.5

110.8

106.3

104.2

2.3

6.6

Coated & other

208.4

224.8

206.8

221.7

1.6

3.2

Semi-finished

24.4

9.3

24.4

9.3

-

-

Total

560.7

569.6

545.7

534.4

15.0

35.2

1 Per share net result was calculated based on 4.517.094.023 shares issued and outstanding during the period.

Ternium Argentina's shipments in the domestic Argentine market were 545,700 tons in the first quarter of 2023, a 11,300-ton increase compared to shipment levels during the first quarter of 2022, including a 15,100-ton increase in semi-finished product shipments. Exports totaled 15,000 tons in the first quarter of 2023, a 20,200-ton decrease compared to shipment levels during the first quarter of 2022. Of the exports in the first quarter of 2023, 98% were shipped to South and Central America, with 2% shipped to Europe and other destinations.

Cost of sales in the first quarter of 2023 totaled ARP108.1 billion, a ARP42.0 billion increase compared to the ARP66.0 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022, due to higher cost per ton, partially offset by lower shipments. Of note in the cost per ton change were higher costs of raw materials and other inputs, an increase in labor, maintenance and services costs, and higher depreciations and amortizations.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the first quarter of 2023 totaled ARP14.3 billion, with an 8.6% SG&A expense to net sales ratio, compared to ARP7.9 billion expense recorded in the first quarter of 2022, with a ratio of 8.5%.

Financial net results in the first quarter of 2023 were a gain of ARP5.8 billion, compared to a loss of ARP3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Net interest results during the first quarter of 2023 were a gain of ARP2.3 billion, compared to a gain of ARP1.9 billion in the prior-year first quarter. Changes in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a net gain of ARP3.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, due to an increase in the value of investments, while in the first quarter of 2022 it resulted in a net loss of ARP1.8 billion. Net foreign exchange results were a gain of ARP248 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of ARP3.7 billion in the prior-year same period.

The equity in the result of associated companies in the first quarter of 2023 was a gain of ARP15.9 billion, on a gain in the investment in Ternium México of ARP14.9 billion and a gain in the investment in Usiminas of ARP975 million. In the first quarter of 2022, the equity in the result of associated companies was a gain of ARP14.9 billion.

Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023 was ARP14.8 billion, compared to income tax expense of ARP1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was ARP50.2 billion. Working capital decreased ARP5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023 due to an aggregate ARP6.5 billion net increase in accounts payable and other liabilities and a ARP2.7 billion decrease in inventories, partially offset by an aggregate ARP3.6 billion increase in trade and other receivables. Of note in the inventory value decrease in the period were a lower value of raw materials and steel products, partially offset by an increase in their volumes.

Cash flow related to capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 totaled ARP4.8 billion. Borrowings increased ARP240 million in the period, and payments of leasing liabilities were ARP468 million. Ternium Argentina invested ARP47.0 billion in securities in the first quarter of 2023.

Consolidated condensed interim income statement

ARP million

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

Net sales

165,532

92,904

Cost of sales

(108,058)

(66,014)

Gross profit

57,474

26,890

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(14,297)

(7,933)

Other operating (expenses) income, net

270

60

Operating income

43,447

19,017

Financial expense

(362)

(148)

Financial income

2,647

2,011

Other financial income (expense), net

3,553

(5,518)

Result of the equity in associated companies

15,865

14,922

Income before income tax expense

65,150

30,284

Income tax expense

(14,801)

(1,751)

Profit for the period

50,349

28,533

Consolidated condensed interim statement of financial position

ARP million

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Property, plant and equipment, net

169,907

144,016

Intangible assets, net

7,194

6,046

Investments in associated companies

464,865

378,680

Deferred tax assets

8,316

5,164

Other receivables

2,229

1,849

Other investments

18,280

10,695

Total non-current assets

670,791

546,450

Other receivables

15,854

11,970

Inventories, net

141,601

122,688

Trade receivables

23,359

19,514

Other investments

279,457

206,387

Cash and cash equivalents

24,842

24,411

Total current assets

485,113

384,970

Total assets

1,155,904

931,420

Capital and reserves attributable to the company's equity holders

1,043,559

840,955

Non-controlling interest

2

2

Total equity

1,043,561

840,957

Provisions

809

726

Other liabilities

3,234

2,910

Leasing liabilities

12,203

10,642

Total non-current liabilities

16,246

14,278

Current income tax liabilities

14,996

10,538

Other liabilities

17,754

19,808

Trade payables

61,663

44,462

Leasing liabilities

1,435

1,376

Borrowings

249

1

Total current liabilities

96,097

76,185

Total liabilities

112,343

90,463

Total equity and liabilities

1,155,904

931,420

Disclaimer

Ternium Argentina SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:05:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 959 B 4 341 M 4 341 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 220 B 995 M 995 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 470 B 6 658 M 6 658 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart TERNIUM ARGENTINA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ternium Argentina S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 325,50 ARS
Average target price 435,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Managers and Directors
Martín Alberto Berardi Chairman
Ernesto Mario San Gil Independent Director
Roberto Oscar Philipps Director
Gustavo Ezequil Kopyto Director
Caludio G. Gugliuzza Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNIUM ARGENTINA S.A.43.39%6 677
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.19.14%21 682
JSW STEEL LIMITED-5.65%21 107
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-0.17%15 105
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.93%11 542
TERNIUM S.A.36.26%8 174
